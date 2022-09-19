Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:14 2022-09-19 am EDT
68.86 EUR   +2.59%
04:00aPorsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%
RE
03:13aPorsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket trade
RE
02:06aPORSCHE SE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket trade

09/19/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen shares were up 3% in premarket trade on Monday, topping the German blue-chip index, after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation for luxury sportscar brand Porsche of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion).

Shares in Porsche Holding SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, were 2.7% higher.

Volkswagen announced on Sunday night it would price preferred shares in the flotation of Porsche AG at 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share, translating into what could be Germany's second-largest initial public offering in history.

A prospectus with further details on the listing is expected to be published on Monday afternoon.

In line with Volkswagen's agreement earlier in September with Porsche SE, 25% plus one ordinary share in the sportscar brand, which do carry voting rights, will go to Porsche SE at the price of the preferred shares plus a 7.5% premium.

Porsche SE will finance the acquisition of the ordinary shares with debt capital of up to 7.9 billion euros, it said in a separate statement.

Total proceeds from the sale will be 18.1 billion to 19.5 billion euros. Once the IPO goes ahead, Volkswagen will call an extraordinary shareholder meeting in December where it will propose to pay 49% of total proceeds to shareholders in early 2023 as a special dividend.

($1 = 1.0021 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.32% 68.44 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.01% 145.46 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
04:00aPorsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%
RE
03:13aPorsche AG valuation sends Volkswagen shares 3% higher in premarket trade
RE
02:06aPORSCHE SE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:12aVolkswagen Sets Price Range For $9.4 Billion Porsche IPO
MT
09/18Porsche Automobil Holding SE concludes agreement on acquisition of 25% plus one share o..
EQ
09/18Volkswagen targets 75 bln euro valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
RE
09/18EXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO
RE
09/17Factbox-The structure of the planned Porsche IPO
RE
09/17Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
RE
09/16Analysis-Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 4 942 M 4 953 M 4 953 M
Net cash 2022 651 M 652 M 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 20 556 M 20 601 M 20 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 148x
EV / Sales 2023 133x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 67,12 €
Average target price 99,45 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-19.71%20 601
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%194 373
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.04%88 129
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.64%61 137
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.13%59 178
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.83%58 278