  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:35 2023-01-09 am EST
55.35 EUR   +1.04%
06:19aPorsche Automobil : Final closing of the acquisition of stake in Porsche AG
PU
01/05Pro-Rail Alliance on the top car meeting: Label fraud
DP
01/05Driving the future of mobility with Porsche Engineering
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Final closing of the acquisition of stake in Porsche AG

01/09/2023 | 06:19am EST
Stuttgart, 9 January 2023. Porsche Automobil Holding SE ("Porsche SE"), Stuttgart, today has concluded the acquisition of 25 percent plus one ordinary share in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG ("Porsche AG"), Stuttgart, in two tranches. The acquisition of the remaining second tranche of 7.5 percent in the ordinary shares of Porsche AG was financed by the special dividend distributed by Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg. The share of the special dividend of around 3.1 billion euro attributable to Porsche SE was offset against the purchase price payment for the second tranche of 3.0 billion euro without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. Therefore, Porsche SE does not require debt financing in connection with this second tranche. It is expected that future dividends from Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG to Porsche SE will be received without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge as well.

"With the acquisition of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG, we have succeeded in expanding our portfolio by a second core investment with a strong dividend profile. The debt capital raised for this acquisition does not change our stable dividend policy. A significant part of the dividends received from our assets shall be used to let our shareholders appropriately participate in the success of Porsche SE. At the same time, we will use the dividends to rigorously reduce our financial liabilities," explains Dr. Johannes Lattwein, member of the board of management responsible for finance and IT at Porsche SE.

After taking into account the special dividend from Volkswagen, the acquisition of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG for a purchase price totaling around 10.1 billion euro required Porsche SE to raise debt capital of around 7.1 billion euro. This involved a multi-year financing agreement with an international syndicate of banks at competitive conditions. It is envisaged to replace part of this financing by further debt financing instruments until 2024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:18:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 5 148 M 5 464 M 5 464 M
Net cash 2022 368 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,21x
Yield 2022 6,07%
Capitalization 16 776 M 17 806 M 17 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 125x
EV / Sales 2023 112x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 54,78 €
Average target price 92,45 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE7.33%17 806
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.69%187 827
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.08%78 191
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG8.24%75 463
BMW AG7.38%60 962
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.75%51 017