Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28 2022-09-30 am EDT
62.09 EUR   +2.59%
09/29Trending: Volkswagen Values Porsche at About $73 Billion; Shares Rise Above IPO Price
DJ
09/29Porsche touts successful IPO, sending company value above Mercedes-Benz
AQ
09/29Porsche shares rise in one of Europe's largest market debuts
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil : Higher Regional Court of Celle rejects establishment objectives filed against Porsche SE

09/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stuttgart, 30 September 2022. Today, the Higher Regional Court of Celle rejected in a capital markets model case establishment objectives requested by the plaintiffs against Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, in connection with Porsche SE's increase of the investment in Volkswagen AG. In the six initial proceedings suspended with reference to the model case, 40 plaintiffs, mostly US hedge funds, are asserting claims for damages in the amount of approximately 5.4 billion euro (plus interest) based on alleged market manipulation and alleged inaccurate information in connection with Porsche SE's increase of the investment in Volkswagen AG. In part these claims are also based on alleged violations of antitrust regulations. When delivering the model decision, the court explained, that Porsche SE's communication in 2008 regarding the building of a stake in Volkswagen AG was accurate. Accordingly, there are no circumstances giving rise to any legal liability of Porsche SE. The decision is not final. An appeal on points of law to the Federal Court of Justice is possible against the decision rendered today.

Porsche SE welcomes the decision of the Higher Regional Court of Celle and considers its legal assessment that the actions in the suspended initial proceedings are unfounded to be confirmed.

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
09/29Trending: Volkswagen Values Porsche at About $73 Billion; Shares Rise Above IPO..
DJ
09/29Porsche touts successful IPO, sending company value above Mercedes-Benz
AQ
09/29Porsche shares rise in one of Europe's largest market debuts
AQ
09/29Investors switch into Porsche AG from Volkswagen on debut day
RE
09/29Factbox-The structure of the Porsche IPO
RE
09/29The long, winding road to Volkswagen's Porsche IPO
RE
09/29Porsche AG shares debut at 84 euros
RE
09/29Porsche Automobil : Purchase price for ordinary shares in Porsche AG determined
PU
09/29VW finance chief: "Today is a good day for Porsche and for Volkswagen"
RE
09/29Volkswagen's Porsche AG Starts Trading at EUR84 a Share -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2022 4 942 M 4 827 M 4 827 M
Net cash 2022 651 M 636 M 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,50x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 18 534 M 18 103 M 18 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 137x
EV / Sales 2023 125x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 60,52 €
Average target price 96,91 €
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-27.61%18 103
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.98%185 505
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.62%76 227
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.43%54 788
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.27%48 495
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.36%46 112