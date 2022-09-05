Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58 2022-09-05 pm EDT
70.25 EUR   -3.10%
04:59pPorsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO
EQ
02:28pVolkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source
RE
04:14aVolkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO

09/05/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/IPO
Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO

05-Sep-2022 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on discussions between Porsche Automobil Holding SE (“Porsche SE“) and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding the possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG“) in connection with the IPO of Porsche AG, the executive board of Porsche SE resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to further pursue the transaction and to enter into the next phase of preparation.

Potential next steps, especially the execution of the agreements required for the possible transaction (acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares and IPO) and thus the acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG as well as the implementation of the IPO of Porsche AG are subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.


Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com

05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1435217

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1435217  05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1435217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
04:59pPorsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plu..
EQ
02:28pVolkswagen expected to rubber-stamp Porsche IPO plan - source
RE
04:14aVolkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts
RE
02:38aPorsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
RE
02:14aVolkswagen Nears Deal to Sell 25% Stake in Porsche Unit to Top Shareholder in Potential..
MT
09/03Volkswagen boards to discuss Porsche listing on Monday
RE
09/03PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Advanced discussions regarding acquisition of 25% plus one ..
EQ
09/01Porsche to appoint Sajjad Khan as board member for Car-IT
RE
09/01Volkswagen plans board revamp, cutting down seats from 12 to nine
AQ
08/31Volkswagen to trim executive board to nine members in bid to sharpen focus - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2022 5 330 M 5 288 M 5 288 M
Net cash 2022 426 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,08x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 22 203 M 22 027 M 22 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 162x
EV / Sales 2023 144x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 69,86 €
Average target price 102,75 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-13.28%22 274
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.68%200 204
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.07%87 269
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.81%61 799
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.01%60 947
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.39%56 091