  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:09 2022-11-09 am EST
56.89 EUR   -1.44%
11/08Porsche Automobil Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/08Global markets live: Bayer, Lyft, Nintendo, Gap, Exxon Mobil...
MS
11/08Porsche Automobil : Group quarterly statement 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
Porsche Automobil : SE invests in quantum computer start-up Xanadu

11/09/2022 | 08:51am EST
Stuttgart, 9 November 2022. Porsche Automobil Holding SE ("Porsche SE"), Stuttgart, has invested in Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. ("Xanadu"), Toronto, Canada, as part of a new financing round. The company, founded in 2016, has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. Xanadu also leads the development of PennyLane, a cross-platform software library specially designed for programming quantum computers.

Lutz Meschke, member of the board of management responsible for investment management at Porsche SE: "By acquiring a stake in Xanadu, Porsche SE is investing in a key technology that has enormous market potential in life sciences, financial services or mobility to name some sectors. In the future, quantum computers will for example be able to simulate cellular chemistry for batteries or optimize highly complex logistics processes. The technological approach and the team headed by CEO Christian Weedbrook have convinced us that Xanadu will play a leading role in making this technology available to a wide range of users."

As quantum computers use the laws of quantum mechanics, they are able to perform certain calculations more efficiently and faster than traditional supercomputers. Quantum computers will significantly reduce computing time in the future, particularly when it comes to simulation and optimization. Xanadu is one of the few companies globally that has been able to demonstrate quantum computational advantage. Their demonstration was based on a specific compute problem: that the world's fastest supercomputer would have needed around 9,000 years to calculate, while Borealis, Xanadu's latest quantum computer, required only 36 microseconds.

Compared to established approaches in the development of quantum computers, Xanadu applies a photonics technology approach which offers considerable advantages in scaling compute power as well as its commercialization.

The current financing round of 100 million US dollars brings Xanadu's total investments to date to 250 million US dollars. The company has attracted renowned investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Capricorn, OMERS and Georgian alongside Porsche SE. The current financing round will be used to further develop and commercialize the technology.

For more information, please visit the official Xanadu Website: www.xanadu.ai

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 4 975 M 5 014 M 5 014 M
Net cash 2022 514 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 17 677 M 17 816 M 17 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 132x
EV / Sales 2023 119x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 57,72 €
Average target price 94,00 €
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-30.96%17 816
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.87%187 865
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.18%81 913
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.22%65 428
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.82%55 478
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.04%55 161