"We produce more than 80,000 units of today's generation, and in the long term we also plan to produce as many of the all-electric Macan," Reimold was quoted as saying.

The Macan compact sports-utility vehicle is one of Porsche's top-selling models. So far, Porsche's only all-electric model is the coupe Taycan. The Macan should follow in 2023/24.

