Porsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says

"We continue to execute our plan for a potential IPO of Porsche later in this year. Preparation is continuing with a decision expected late summer, now with even more emphasis than before," CFO Arno Antlitz said on a call.

"Oliver Blume in his capacity as CEO of both companies, Volkswagen and Porsche, stands for an independent Porsche with access to Volkswagen synergies," he added.

Friday's announcement that group CEO Herbert Diess would be replaced by Porsche boss Blume rekindled investor concerns about corporate governance problems at the carmaker, with some worried that Blume would not be able to pull off a planned listing while leading both the sportscar brand and the group.

