    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:49 28/07/2022 BST
69.05 EUR   +2.39%
08:31aPorsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says
RE
06:34aVolkswagen keeps outlook but warns of energy uncertainty in Europe
RE
07/27The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is in the starting blocks
AQ
Porsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says

07/28/2022 | 08:31am BST
FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche install the windshield of a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Preparation for a listing of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche later this year is continuing, with a decision expected in late summer, the carmaker's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We continue to execute our plan for a potential IPO of Porsche later in this year. Preparation is continuing with a decision expected late summer, now with even more emphasis than before," CFO Arno Antlitz said on a call.

"Oliver Blume in his capacity as CEO of both companies, Volkswagen and Porsche, stands for an independent Porsche with access to Volkswagen synergies," he added.

Friday's announcement that group CEO Herbert Diess would be replaced by Porsche boss Blume rekindled investor concerns about corporate governance problems at the carmaker, with some worried that Blume would not be able to pull off a planned listing while leading both the sportscar brand and the group.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 2.40% 69.06 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.22% 133.72 Delayed Quote.-26.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 136 M 113 M
Net income 2022 4 713 M 4 775 M 3 965 M
Net cash 2022 426 M 432 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 5,94%
Capitalization 20 654 M 20 926 M 17 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 151x
EV / Sales 2023 134x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 50,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 67,44 €
Average target price 103,83 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Döss Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-19.33%20 926
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.30%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.78%58 795
BMW AG-13.46%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.49%50 408