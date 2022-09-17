Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO

(Repeats SEPT. 16 story. No change to text.)
* Leadership structure a concern for some
* Others cite small proportion of shares being offered
* IPO could be biggest in Europe since 1999
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Porsche's
leadership set-up and the limited influence for stock market
investors after its IPO are prompting some fund managers -
particularly those focussed on governance issues - to think
twice about whether to invest in the listing.
Volkswagen has said it will list its Porsche AG
sports car brand this month or early next. Valued at up to 70-80
billion euros ($70-80 billion), it could be among Germany's
biggest listings and Europe's largest since 1999.
Volkswagen's supervisory board is due to meet on Sunday
evening and will likely release details afterwards on the price
range, valuation and confirmed cornerstone investors for Porsche
AG, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
While the luxury car brand scores well with investors on
environmental issues, aiming for more than 80% of newly sold
cars to be fully-electric by 2030 from 13.6% in 2020, some are
concerned over its governance.
The main issue is the fact Oliver Blume, who became the boss
of Volkswagen this month, will also stay on as CEO of Porsche,
raising potential conflicts of interest.
Another is the relatively small proportion of shares being
offered to external investors - just 12.5% of Porsche's total
capital - which would leave them with little influence.
Ben Ritchie, head of European equities at investment company
abrdn, said Porsche was "definitely something we'll
have a look at, but we'll have to go away and give the
governance a really good think".
"It's not great but is it passable?" he added.
Scandals such as Dieselgate, when Volkswagen admitted in
2015 to cheating U.S. diesel engine tests, are a reminder to
investors that ESG - environmental, social and governance -
issues are not just about the environment but also about the way
companies are run.
Blume played down concerns over his dual role in an
interview with Reuters this month, saying only some investors
had raised questions about the structure.
He described "huge interest" from investors in the IPO.
Georg Kell, head of Volkswagen's independent sustainability
council, defended the decision for Blume to be CEO of both
Volkswagen and Porsche.
"Keeping Blume in the double function is a winner. Blume
will bring the good cultural experience of Porsche to the
Volkswagen Group as a whole," he said.
BEST PRACTICE
Estimates of Porsche's valuation vary widely. HSBC analysts
this week put the price tag at 44.5-56.9 billion euros, but a
source close to the listing said it was more likely to be 70-80
billion euros.
Among Porsche's listed rivals, Ferrari's market
capitalisation is 36 billion euros, while Mercedes Benz
is worth just under 62 billion euro.
"As a result of the capital and management structures, there
is the potential for conflict of interest within governance,"
said Richard Hilgert, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.
"Some investors may be constrained by ESG guidelines from
owning Porsche AG," he added, though he said the offering could
be attractive to investors who focus less on such issues.
Chi Chan, European equities portfolio manager at Federated
Hermes, highlighted Blume's dual CEO roles as an issue in
written comments to Reuters, echoing concerns from Volkswagen
investors Union Investment and DWS.
"Governance best practice is for the management board to
only have one executive position to ensure their focus and to
avoid conflicts of interest," Chan said.
He also noted a low proportion of independent directors at
the company, which will remain heavily influenced by Volkswagen
and its main shareholder, Porsche SE.
"While we try to engage with companies to improve their
governance ... it’s difficult to see Porsche SE/VW/Porsche AG
acquiescing to any of these moves to best practice (possibly
separate CEOs, in time), so investors need to be mindful of them
in deciding how much it affects the attractiveness of the shares
for them," Chan said.
Gilles Guibout, head of European equity strategies at AXA
Investment Managers in Paris, said he was concerned about the
fact that only preference shares would be issued, which don't
have voting rights.
"This means minority shareholders will have no rights," he
said.
Andrea Scauri, senior portfolio manager at Volkswagen
investor Lemanik Asset Management in Milan, also pointed to the
small proportion of shares being offered as a potential
deterrent.
"There will be so few shares on offer, I hardly think they
are going to give shares to me."
