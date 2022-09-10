Advanced search
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  11:19 2022-09-09 am EDT
67.32 EUR   -0.15%
Porsche wants to be ready for IPO as early as possible, exec tells Il Sole 24 Ore

09/10/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Porsche AG wants to be ready for a planned stock market listing as early as possible, an executive at the luxury sportscar unit of Volkswagen was quoted as saying on Saturday, as investors showed huge interest in the initial public offering (IPO).

"We welcome a strong interest in our company and we are confident despite challenging market conditions", Porsche finance chief Lutz Meschke told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

"We want to be ready for the IPO at the end of September, early October," Meschke added. "The earlier the better."

Porsche published a so-called intention to float on Monday for a share sale to be launched in late September or early October and completed by year end, but added the listing and timing were "subject to further capital market developments".

In total, shares amounting to about 12.5% of Porsche's total capital will be listed. Investors estimate Porsche's total value could be up to 85 billion euros.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. 3.40% 0.486 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.15% 67.32 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.59% 146.98 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
12:16pPorsche wants to be ready for IPO as early as possible, exec tells Il Sole 24 Ore
09/09TAKE FIVE : Navigating the energy shock
09/09TAKE FIVE : Navigating the energy shock
09/08Porsche listing sees huge interest, only some investors question dual role - Blume
09/07PORSCHE SE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
09/06Porsche IPO ITF
09/06Porsche IPO referred to committees
09/06MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 6, 2022
09/06Porsche IPO Won't Be Hurt by Challenging Market Environment, CEO Says
09/06Only major geopolitical problem will stop Porsche IPO, CFO says
