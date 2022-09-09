Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46 2022-09-09 am EDT
67.76 EUR   +0.50%
04:55aTAKE FIVE : Navigating the energy shock
RE
09/08Porsche listing sees huge interest, only some investors question dual role - Blume
RE
09/07PORSCHE SE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: Navigating the energy shock

09/09/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Economy Minister Habeck visits companies hit by energy crisis

(Reuters) - The Bank of England will ponder implications of the government's record-breaking energy package as the country mourns the passing of its queen.

Leaders across Europe are scrambling to keep the lights on and U.S. inflation data should provide the last piece in the puzzle ahead of the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

China meanwhile is trying to get banks to help spur the economy and Volkswagen seems set to embark on listing luxury car maker Porsche against a volatile markets backdrop.

Here is a look at the week ahead in markets from Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt, Bill Schomberg, Vincent Flasseur and Karin Strohecker in London, and Lewis Krauskopf in New York.

1/ BANK OF ENGLAND

The Bank of England meets on Thursday and must gauge the implications for inflation from the government's huge energy bill bailout of households. The measures will bring down price pressures in the short-term but could stoke them further ahead as consumers are spared the worst of the hit to their finances.

Many economists think the BoE will raise interest rates by a further 50 basis points - normally a huge increase but less than the 75 bps rate hike that investors had been betting on increasingly until a few days ago.

Policy makers will have a few more datapoints to chew over before then, including economic output figures for July on Monday, the latest job market readings on Tuesday and August inflation on Wednesday.


Bank of England under pressure

2/RUNNING OUT OF GAS

Faced with soaring energy prices that threaten to spark social unrest, necessitate rationing and inflict a recession, Europe's leaders are scrambling to pull together radical plans to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's gas cut-off.

Governments are spending hundreds of billions of euros to help consumers and businesses cope with runaway bills. A plan from Britain's new government could cost as much as 150 billion pounds, sending its currency to near-four decade lows.

Euro zone energy ministers gather on Friday in Brussels to set plans in motion and discuss options - including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, though there are no pain free solution in sight.

Meanwhile more oil-importing countries - for example India - are considering joining the Group of Seven wealthy nations' plan to cap the price of Russian oil, Washington said.


Put a cap on it

3/PRICING POWER

    Tuesday's U.S. inflation data is one of the last - and perhaps the most important - pieces of data that will help the Fed decide how aggressively it needs to hike rates in September.

    July's CPI report showed a surprising moderation in prices that helped spur a rebound in stocks. That rally has since faded with Fed chair Jerome Powell warning that the Fed's single-minded fight to tame inflation could lead to economic pain.

    On an annual basis, CPI increased by a weaker-than-expected 8.5% in July, with the inflation gauge coming in flat, month-over-month. Early estimates for August call for a 0.1% decline on a monthly basis, but wildcards such as volatile energy prices are keeping investors on edge.


U.S. inflation

4/ PUSHING ON A STRING? A downside surprise on Chinese inflation data on Friday cheered markets because it seems to afford policymakers plenty of room to ease and help boost a flagging economy. But loan figures out shortly afterward pointed to the dilemma: who wants to borrow in a downturn? Loan growth is scarcely budging, and a meagre rise in August was below analysts' hopes. The central bank has already flooded the system with cash, without improving confidence, since there is no clear path out of a deepening property crisis or COVID-19 lockdowns. More help has been promised, but is yet to meaningfully arrive, leaving the Hang Seng lingering near major lows and the yuan close to a two-year trough.

Data on industrial production, house prices and retail sales due on Sep. 16 will give more indications on the state of the world's second largest economy.


Yuan decline

5/BOLD DEBUT

It's been a bleak year for capital markets. But that might not detract Volkswagen from listing luxury car maker Porsche.

Volkswagen fired the IPO starting gun even as European stock markets reeled from record inflation and the Russia energy standoff. The next three weeks will be crucial as bankers gather investor feedback and begin book building.

At the high end of estimates - investors expect a valuation between 60-85 billion euros ($60.4-$85.5 billion) - the IPO could be the largest in German history and the biggest in Europe since 1999, Refinitiv data showed.

Porsche will only backtrack on its stock market debut if "severe geopolitical problems arise", the sportscar brand's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has only seen two SPACs and one small primary listing in 2022.


European IPO volumes

($1 = 0.9939 euros)

(Compiled by Karin Strohecker, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.60% 0.59049 Delayed Quote.9.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 1.14% 4.752876 Delayed Quote.2.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.48% 0.6862 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.38% 8.040495 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.88% 1.16216 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.15% 0.662607 Delayed Quote.13.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.17% 5.3241 Delayed Quote.5.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.74% 0.77001 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.86815 Delayed Quote.3.27%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.29% 6.9828 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.81% 1.0088 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.79% 0.010816 Delayed Quote.9.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.35% 0.086978 Delayed Quote.2.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.012574 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
LESS S.A. 2.06% 1.092 Delayed Quote.-56.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.36% 90.66 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.11% 0.61366 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.16% 68.2 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.56% 6.92047 Delayed Quote.9.49%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.87% 0.860489 Delayed Quote.17.45%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.51% 6.9208 Delayed Quote.9.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.67% 60.45 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.78% 147.22 Delayed Quote.-17.67%
WTI 2.33% 84.841 Delayed Quote.8.87%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
04:55aTAKE FIVE : Navigating the energy shock
RE
09/08Porsche listing sees huge interest, only some investors question dual role - Blume
RE
09/07PORSCHE SE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/06Porsche IPO ITF
AQ
09/06Porsche IPO referred to committees
AQ
09/06MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 6, 2022
MS
09/06Porsche IPO Won't Be Hurt by Challenging Market Environment, CEO Says
DJ
09/06Only major geopolitical problem will stop Porsche IPO, CFO says
RE
09/06Porsche could be icebreaker for capital markets, CEO Blume says
RE
09/06ARNO ANTLITZ : no comment on valuation of Porsche listing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 5 109 M 5 093 M 5 093 M
Net cash 2022 426 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 20 647 M 20 582 M 20 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 151x
EV / Sales 2023 134x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,42 €
Average target price 103,91 €
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Wolfgang Porsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE-19.35%20 582
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.19%197 871
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.67%85 349
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.71%62 193
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.92%59 051
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.55%58 707