  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Porsche Automobil Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAH3   DE000PAH0038

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

(PAH3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24:50 2023-01-23 am EST
54.91 EUR   -0.53%
Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

01/23/2023 | 03:39am EST
Trucks at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters.

The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche last year.

The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented at a capital markets day later this year.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

By Jan Schwartz


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 1.26% 104.3 Delayed Quote.8.36%
PORSCHE AG 1.17% 103.9 Delayed Quote.8.39%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.54% 54.9 Delayed Quote.8.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.24% 124.66 Delayed Quote.6.73%
All news about PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
03:39aVolkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief
RE
01/19PORSCHE SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/17London classic car show comes to kensington in february
AQ
01/15Dates suspended: Investor process on VW diesel affair remains tough
DP
01/12PORSCHE SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/12Porsche with slight sales growth and some dampers in 2022
DP
01/11Tense situation in auto industry - industry calls for reforms
DP
01/10Goldman reiterates 'Buy' for Porsche SE - Target 69 euro
DP
01/10PORSCHE SE : From Sell to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
01/09Porsche Automobil : Final closing of the acquisition of stake in Porsche AG
PU
Analyst Recommendations on PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Financials
Sales 2022 131 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 5 188 M 5 622 M 5 622 M
Net cash 2022 417 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 16 905 M 18 319 M 18 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 126x
EV / Sales 2023 115x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
Porsche Automobil Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 55,20 €
Average target price 88,83 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Lutz Meschke Head-Investment Management
Ulrich Lehner Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand Oliver Porsche Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE8.15%18 319
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.89%197 430
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.73%78 419
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG7.15%76 273
BMW AG7.90%62 522
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.08%50 222