08.07.2024 09:23:53 (local time)

Company: Port fleet 99 AD (PF99)

Port fleet 99 AD appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 09 August 2024 at 11:00 am in Sofia at 34 "3020th" St., fl. 6, Industrial Zone "Orion", under the following agenda:

- Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors with a new mandate of five (5) years, namely Marin Lazarov, Tanya Ivancheva and Florian Davidov

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

- Determination of the guarantee for the management to the members of the managing bodies

- In the lack of quorum, the EGM will be held on 26 August 2024 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 26 July 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights, will be 24 July 2024 (Ex Date: 25 July 2024).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

