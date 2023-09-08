Port of Tauranga Limited is a New Zealand-based company that carries out business through the provision of wharf facilities, land, and buildings, for the storage and transit of import and export cargo, berthage, cranes, tugs, and pilot services for customers. It operates in three segments: Port operations, Property services, and Terminal services. The Port operations segment consists of providing and managing port services, and cargo handling facilities through the Port of Tauranga, MetroPort and Timaru Container Terminal. The Property services segment consist of consists of managing and maintaining the Portâs property assets. The Terminal services segment consists of the contracted terminal operations, general container marshalling and ancillary services of Quality Marshalling (Mount Maunganui) Limited (Quality Marshalling). It provides customers with supply chains through investment in regional feeder ports and inland freight hubs.

Sector Marine Port Services