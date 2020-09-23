Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Port of Tauranga Limited    POT   NZPOTE0003S0

PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED

(POT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Port of Tauranga : to issue $100 million of wholesale bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZX:POT) today announced that, following an institutional bookbuild for its offer of Five Year Fixed Rate Notes, $100 million of bonds have been allocated to participants (or their clients). The transaction was arranged by BNZ.

The interest rate for the Fixed Rate Notes has been set at 1.02% per annum. This reflects a margin of 0.90% per annum over the underlying swap rate.

The Notes will be issued on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 and will mature on Monday 29 September 2025.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, said the Company was very pleased with the strong support for the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Cairns
Chief Executive
Port of Tauranga Limited
Ph: 07 572 8829

http://www.port-tauranga.co.nz/category/current-news/

Disclaimer

Port of Tauranga Limited published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 03:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
09/23PORT OF TAURANGA : to issue $100 million of wholesale bonds
PU
09/17PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/17PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays ..
FA
09/06PORT OF TAURANGA : Chief Executive Announces Retirement
PU
08/17PORT OF TAURANGA : Revised Rules for Port Workers' COVID-19 Testing
PU
07/13Australia, NZ end firmer on optimism around COVID-19 treatment, U.S. earnings
RE
06/25PORT OF TAURANGA : Announces Change to Senior Management Team
PU
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : Withdraws Full Year Earnings Guidance due to Covid-19 Pandemi..
PU
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : and Kotahi Extend Strategic Alliance
PU
03/25PORT OF TAURANGA : Prioritises Essential Imports During Covid-19 Lockdown
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2021 99,3 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net Debt 2021 501 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,9x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 4 945 M 3 284 M 3 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 238
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Port of Tauranga Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,13 NZD
Last Close Price 7,27 NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,15%
Spread / Average Target -29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cooper Cairns Chief Executive Officer
David Alan Pilkington Chairman
Leonard Sampson Chief Operating Officer
Simon R. Kebbell CFO, Secretary & Manager-Information Technology
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-8.55%3 295
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.78%14 983
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-4.96%9 602
MISC-10.18%8 068
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-16.02%4 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group