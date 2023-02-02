Just Two Weeks After Opening Its First Texas Restaurant, Portillo's Announces Expansion Plans

The iconic Chicago restaurant brand will expand its footprint in the Lone Star State with the opening of restaurants in Arlington and Allen, TX by end of year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a highly successful opening of its first restaurant in Texas, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – today announced plans to open two additional locations in the Lone Star State by the end of year.



One restaurant, located in Allen, will serve the northeast quadrant of DFW. Located near the highly trafficked US 75, it will be just south of the Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air center that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping. The 7,700 square-foot restaurant will feature a retro automotive garage theme, seating for 170 guests inside as well as outdoor patio space, and the brand’s signature double drive-thru lanes.

Portillo’s will also open its first restaurant in the Mid-Cities in Arlington just off I-20. Located at 4200 South Cooper Street, the restaurant is across the street from The Parks Mall at Arlington and less than 10 miles from the homes of the Dallas Cowboy’s (AT&T Stadium) and Texas Rangers (Globe Life Field), Six Flags Over Texas and the location of GM’s sole manufacturing facility for Escalades, Suburbans, Tahoes and Yukons. Designed with Portillo’s classic garage-style theme, the 7,800 square-foot restaurant will feature seating for more than 180 diners as well as a double drive-thru lane to accommodate off-premise guests.

“Texas fans have come from near and far to enjoy Portillo’s in The Colony. We’re so thankful, and we’ve loved serving fans from across the beautiful state of Texas since opening in January,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’re thrilled to be expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, bringing our unrivaled Chicago street food to even more fans and newcomers in the bustling cities of Allen and Arlington.”

Portillo’s first Texas location opened January 18, 2023, at the Grandscape development in The Colony, TX. In the first 15 days in Texas, Portillo’s fed more than 80,000 people, the equivalent of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

When the new restaurants open for business later this year, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

Hiring for managers and shift leads for both restaurant locations will begin soon. The chain offers competitive pay, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, free shift meals, the opportunity to get paid daily and more. Visit portillos.com/careers for more information.

Fans are invited to sign up for the chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal prior to the opening of the Allen restaurant by visiting Portillos.com/AllenTX and the Arlington restaurant by visiting Portillos.com/ArlingtonTX. Loyal fans will also receive updates on Portillo’s developments and events surrounding the new restaurants.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 70 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

MEDIA CONTACT

ICR

PortillosPR@icrinc.com