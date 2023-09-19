Portillo's Inc. (Portillo's) is a restaurant company that serves Chicago Street food. The Company's menu consists of Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut french fries, homemade chocolate cake and signature chocolate cake shake. It accommodates a range of access modes, including dine-in, carryout/curbside, delivery and catering. The Company owns and operates approximately 72 restaurants across nine states, including Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and California. The Company conducts its business through PHD Group Holdings LLC, known as Portillo's OpCo and its subsidiaries. It owns two food production commissaries in Illinois. The Company also operates in non-traditional locations, which includes a food truck and a ghost kitchen in Chicago.