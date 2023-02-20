Advanced search
    PTLO   US73642K1060

PORTILLO'S INC.

(PTLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
23.40 USD   -2.34%
11:00aPortillo : Last page last
PU
02/06Portillo's Secures New $300 Million Term A Loan, Enters Into Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility
MT
02/06Portillo's Inc. Completes Successful Debt Refinancing Transaction
AQ
Portillo : Last page last

02/20/2023 | 11:00am EST
Disclaimer

Portillo's Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 15:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 592 M - -
Net income 2022 13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 179 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 23,40 $
Average target price 28,22 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Osanloo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle Hook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael A. Miles Chairman
Rick Cook Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Derrick Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTILLO'S INC.43.38%1 179
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.45%197 747
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.16.59%44 683
YUM! BRANDS, INC.3.09%37 194
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.10.91%25 360
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.41%20 738