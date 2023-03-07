Advanced search
    PTLO   US73642K1060

PORTILLO'S INC.

(PTLO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00:00 07/03/2023 GMT
21.90 USD   +1.86%
09:47pPortillo's Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock in “Synthetic Secondary” Transaction
GL
01:55pPortillo's Inc. to Appear at Investor Conferences in March
AQ
03/03Portillo : Locations 03/2023
PU
Portillo : Page 3

03/07/2023 | 10:37pm GMT
Portillo's Inc. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 22:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PORTILLO'S INC.
Portillo's Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock in "Synthetic Secondar..
GL
Portillo's Inc. to Appear at Investor Conferences in March
AQ
Portillo : Locations 03/2023
PU
UBS Adjusts Portillo's Price Target to $22 From $21, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Portillo's to $27 From $25, Maintains Overweight..
MT
Portillo : Q4 2022 Portillo's Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
Transcript : Portillo's Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
Portillo's Swings to Profit in Q4, Revenue Rises; Shares Gain Pre-Bell
MT
Portillo : Fourth Quarter Earnings Supplemental Presentation
PU
PORTILLO'S INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PORTILLO'S INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 681 M - 574 M
Net income 2023 21,0 M - 17,7 M
Net Debt 2023 276 M - 233 M
P/E ratio 2023 75,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 044 M 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 040
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart PORTILLO'S INC.
Portillo's Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PORTILLO'S INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,50 $
Average target price 27,44 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Osanloo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle Hook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael A. Miles Chairman
Rick Cook Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Derrick Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTILLO'S INC.31.74%1 044
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.10%197 972
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.8.83%41 574
YUM! BRANDS, INC.1.24%36 218
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.22%25 654
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.28%20 004