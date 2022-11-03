Portillo : Q3 2022 Portillo's Inc. Earnings Conference Call
November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Disclaimer Portillo's Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:35:24 UTC.
Analyst Recommendations on PORTILLO'S INC.
Sales 2022
589 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9,91 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
286 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
142x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
890 M
890 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,00x
EV / Sales 2023
1,74x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,1%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
22,48 $
Average target price
28,80 $
Spread / Average Target
28,1%
