Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Portillo's Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTLO   US73642K1060

PORTILLO'S INC.

(PTLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
22.48 USD   +6.54%
10:00aTranscript : Portillo's Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
09:04aPortillo's Named A 2022 Best Brand to Work For by QSR Magazine
GL
09:02aPortillo's Named A 2022 Best Brand to Work For by QSR Magazine
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portillo : Q3 2022 Portillo's Inc. Earnings Conference Call

11/03/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Q3 2022 Portillo's Inc. Earnings Conference Call
November 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Supporting Materials

Disclaimer

Portillo's Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 22:35:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORTILLO'S INC.
10:00aTranscript : Portillo's Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
09:04aPortillo's Named A 2022 Best Brand to Work For by QSR Magazine
GL
09:02aPortillo's Named A 2022 Best Brand to Work For by QSR Magazine
AQ
08:10aPORTILLO'S INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08:09aEarnings Flash (PTLO) PORTILLO'S Reports Q3 Revenue $151.1M, vs. Street Est of $149.3M
MT
08:05aPortillo's Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
08:03aPortillo's Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
10/03Portillo's Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022
AQ
10/03Portillo's Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022
AQ
09/29Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Portillo's at Hold With $22 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORTILLO'S INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 589 M - -
Net income 2022 9,91 M - -
Net Debt 2022 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 142x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 890 M 890 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart PORTILLO'S INC.
Duration : Period :
Portillo's Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTILLO'S INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,48 $
Average target price 28,80 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Osanloo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle Hook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael A. Miles Chairman
Rick Cook Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Derrick Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTILLO'S INC.-43.79%890
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.86%198 916
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-19.46%39 031
YUM BRANDS-14.91%33 397
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-7.06%19 387
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.20%17 794