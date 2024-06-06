Portillo's Inc. is a fast-casual restaurant concept company. The Company serves Chicago Street food in multichannel restaurants. The Companyâs r diverse menu features all-American favorites such as Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut fries, homemade chocolate cake and signature chocolate cake shake. The Company accommodates a variety of access modes including dine-in, carryout, delivery and catering to quickly and efficiently serve its guests. It owns and operates 84 restaurants across 10 states, including a restaurant owned by C&O Chicago, L.L.C. The Company also operates in non-traditional locations, which includes a food truck and a ghost kitchen in Chicago. The Company operate two food production commissaries in Illinois.

