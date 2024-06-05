Attachments
|May. 30
|Portillo's Chief Operating Officer to Step Down
|MT
|May. 30
|Portillo's Inc. Announces Derrick Pratt Will Depart from Chief Operating Officer, Effective June 30, 2024
|CI
|Baird Adjusts Price Target on Portillo's to $15 From $17, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Portillo's to $18 From $20, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|UBS Adjusts Price Target on Portillo's to $13 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Transcript : Portillo's Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
|Earnings Flash (PTLO) PORTILLO'S Reports Q1 Revenue $165.8M, vs. Street Est of $174.9M
|MT
|Tranche Update on Portillo's Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 2024.
|CI
|Portillo's Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Portillo's Inc. Appoints Keith Correia as Chief Information Officer and Nick Scarpino as Chief Marketing Officer
|CI
|Portillo's Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 1, 2024, has expired with 2,167,629 shares.
|CI
|Jefferies Cuts Portillo's Price Target to $21 From $24, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Portillo's 'Mixes It Up' with Two New Salads Chock Full of Windy City Style
|CI
|Transcript : Portillo's Inc. Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2024, Mar-14-2024 11:00 AM
|Transcript : Portillo's Inc. Presents at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference, Mar-12-2024 01:50 PM
|Portillo's Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 8,000,000 shares, for $114.96 million.
|CI
|Portillo's Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|Portillo's Shares Jump After Fiscal Q4 Beat
|MT
|Transcript : Portillo's Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
|Earnings Flash (PTLO) PORTILLO'S Posts Q4 Revenue $187.9M, vs. Street Est of $184.2M
|MT
|Portillo's Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Portillo's Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Portillo's CEO Osanloo: no impact of Ozempic on group sales
|MT
|Restaurant Demand Should Grow in 2024 if Jobs Increase, BofA Says
|MT
|Portillo's Plans 9 New Units in Sunbelt Region in 2024
|MT
