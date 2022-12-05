Advanced search
    PTLO   US73642K1060

PORTILLO'S INC.

(PTLO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
20.25 USD   +3.26%
08:42aPortillo : at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference
PU
12/01Portillo's Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/18Portillo : at Deutsche Bank 2022 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurant Conference
PU
Portillo : at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference

12/05/2022 | 08:42am EST
Portillo's Inc. at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference
December 5, 2022

Disclaimer

Portillo's Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 13:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORTILLO'S INC.
08:42aPortillo : at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference
PU
12/01Portillo's Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
11/18Portillo : at Deutsche Bank 2022 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurant Conference
PU
11/17Portillo's Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
11/15Portillo's Prices $183.2 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/15Portillo's Helps Make the Holidays Festive and Delicious with Gifts for the Whole Famil..
GL
11/15Portillo's Prices $183.2 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
11/15Portillo's Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock in “Synthet..
GL
11/14Portillo's to Sell Eight Million Shares; Proceeds Will Fund Equity Purchases from Exist..
MT
11/14Portillo's Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock in “Synthetic Secondar..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on PORTILLO'S INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 593 M - -
Net income 2022 11,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 021 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart PORTILLO'S INC.
Portillo's Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PORTILLO'S INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Osanloo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle Hook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael A. Miles Chairman
Rick Cook Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Derrick Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTILLO'S INC.-46.06%1 021
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.99%200 245
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-8.20%44 489
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-6.61%36 529
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.34%23 216
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.9.48%20 321