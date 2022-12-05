Portillo : at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference
Portillo's Inc. at Wolfe Research Consumer Growth Conference
December 5, 2022
Disclaimer Portillo's Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 13:41:06 UTC.
Sales 2022
593 M
-
-
Net income 2022
11,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
281 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
112x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 021 M
1 021 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,20x
EV / Sales 2023
1,93x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
53,7%
Technical analysis trends PORTILLO'S INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
20,25 $
Average target price
29,00 $
Spread / Average Target
43,2%
