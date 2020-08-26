Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Portland General Electric Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/26/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Portland General Electric Company (“Portland General Electric” or “the Company”) (NYSE: POR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Portland General Electric admitted on August 24, 2020, that it had suffered losses of $127 million due to "energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company." The Company also disclosed that it had formed a Special Committee to "review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading." Based on this news, shares of Portland General Electric fell by more than 8% on August 25, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
