Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Portland General Electric Company (POR) on Behalf of Investors

08/25/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Portland General Electric Company (“Portland General Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 24, 2020, after the market closed, Portland General Electric announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020 due to certain “energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company.” In addition, Portland General Electric announced that it had formed a Special Committee “to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.95, or nearly 10%, during after-hours trading on August 24, 2020.

If you purchased Portland General Electric securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 092 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 3 756 M 3 756 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 949
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Portland General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,64 $
Last Close Price 41,96 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Davis Chairman
James F. Lobdell CFO, Co-Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Neil J. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.79%3 756
NEXTERA ENERGY16.71%138 389
ENEL S.P.A.11.23%94 347
IBERDROLA18.90%80 365
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.49%66 385
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.68%59 916
