Portland General Electric Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
PGE: Restoration complete from February winter storms

03/02/2021 | 12:21am EST
Portland, Ore. - Portland General Electric (PGE) shared that as of Sunday, power has been restored to all customers who are currently able to receive service following the extensive damage from the February ice, snow and windstorms. This excludes the small number of customers who experienced damage to equipment on their home that will require repair before PGE can reconnect their power. More information on that process can be found at portlandgeneral.com/storminfo. PGE president and CEO Maria Pope released a video message to customers thanking them for their patience during the extended power outages, recognizing how power outages make life more challenging and stressful. PGE deployed a record number of crews into the field to restore power, adding resources from as far away as Montana, Nevada and British Columbia, to ensure the work was completed as quickly as was safely possible. In total, 421,649 customers, one quarter of which experienced more than one outage, lost power during this set of storms. The final statistics on the restoration work include: Work completed: • Customers restored: 421,649 • Crews that worked on restoration at peak: More than 400 • Transmission lines repaired: 44 • Substations repaired: 20 • Feeders repaired: 256 • New wire/cable issued: 866,041 feet • Transmission line miles restored: Approximately 401 miles • Wires down restored: 12,733 • Transformers issued: 1,146 • Poles issued: 984 • Crossarms issued: 3,370

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 05:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
