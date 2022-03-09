Portland General Electric : 2022 Proxy Statement

Message to our Shareholders from our Board Chair

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to invite you to attend Portland General Electric's (PGE) Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held virtually on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This Proxy Statement outlines how to attend the virtual meeting and the matters to be voted on at the meeting.

As an independent Board, we continue to play a key role in providing strategic guidance and oversight to accelerate and advance PGE's vital work to build a safe, reliable, resilient and affordable electric utility that is leading the transition to a clean energy future for its customers. In 2021, PGE made progress against its decarbonization and electrification strategies and continued to deliver safe, reliable energy in the midst of significant climate related challenges. Through its solid operational performance, the Company saw strong growth and drove good results, positioning it well for the future.

This Proxy Statement describes PGE's corporate governance policies and practices that foster the Board's effective oversight of the Company's business strategies and practices. A key component to our effective governance is the Board's commitment to provide oversight and perspectives reflecting a diversity of independent views. This year's Board nominees represent a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. We believe our diversity of experiences, perspectives, and skills contributes to the Board's effectiveness in managing risk and providing guidance that positions the Company for long-term success in a dynamically changing environment.

Outside the continued unprecedented external influences created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an incredibly busy year that included a revised enterprise risk management framework, accelerated decarbonization goals and heightened oversight over diversity, equity and inclusion programs; which are all foundational to the Company's strategy, values and future. This year we implemented significant structural changes to make our environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities more actionable. We formalized a "Sustainability and ESG Governance Framework" bringing a systematic approach to aligning ESG, customer needs and business goals, as well as to provide greater transparency to stakeholders around ESG risks and opportunities. We also embedded in the committee charters sustainability and ESG oversight including increased responsibility for the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee resulting in the change of name to the "Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee."

In 2021, we continued our active engagement with investors, regulators and other stakeholders to listen, learn and bring input back to the Board. We value your feedback. And we remain accessible to you through the channels described in the Proxy Statement.

The Company is well positioned to provide long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders, including shareholders. On behalf of the entire Board, thank you for your continued investment in PGE.

Sincerely,

Jack Davis

Board Chair