    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
Portland General Electric : 2022 Proxy Statement

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
Message to our Shareholders from our Board Chair

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to invite you to attend Portland General Electric's (PGE) Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held virtually on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This Proxy Statement outlines how to attend the virtual meeting and the matters to be voted on at the meeting.

As an independent Board, we continue to play a key role in providing strategic guidance and oversight to accelerate and advance PGE's vital work to build a safe, reliable, resilient and affordable electric utility that is leading the transition to a clean energy future for its customers. In 2021, PGE made progress against its decarbonization and electrification strategies and continued to deliver safe, reliable energy in the midst of significant climate related challenges. Through its solid operational performance, the Company saw strong growth and drove good results, positioning it well for the future.

This Proxy Statement describes PGE's corporate governance policies and practices that foster the Board's effective oversight of the Company's business strategies and practices. A key component to our effective governance is the Board's commitment to provide oversight and perspectives reflecting a diversity of independent views. This year's Board nominees represent a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. We believe our diversity of experiences, perspectives, and skills contributes to the Board's effectiveness in managing risk and providing guidance that positions the Company for long-term success in a dynamically changing environment.

Outside the continued unprecedented external influences created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an incredibly busy year that included a revised enterprise risk management framework, accelerated decarbonization goals and heightened oversight over diversity, equity and inclusion programs; which are all foundational to the Company's strategy, values and future. This year we implemented significant structural changes to make our environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities more actionable. We formalized a "Sustainability and ESG Governance Framework" bringing a systematic approach to aligning ESG, customer needs and business goals, as well as to provide greater transparency to stakeholders around ESG risks and opportunities. We also embedded in the committee charters sustainability and ESG oversight including increased responsibility for the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee resulting in the change of name to the "Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee."

In 2021, we continued our active engagement with investors, regulators and other stakeholders to listen, learn and bring input back to the Board. We value your feedback. And we remain accessible to you through the channels described in the Proxy Statement.

The Company is well positioned to provide long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders, including shareholders. On behalf of the entire Board, thank you for your continued investment in PGE.

Sincerely,

Jack Davis

Board Chair

Letter to our Shareholders from our Chief Executive Officer

Dear Shareholders,

We have all witnessed profound changes in our daily lives and our world during the past several years, from climate change to the pandemic to social unrest. Today, our core strategies to decarbonize the grid, electrify the economy and meet the highest performance standards as we operate our business are more important than ever, and reflect our customers' and societies' accelerated focus on clean energy and sustainability.

Extreme weather events in 2021, including a historic ice storm and record heat, showed us once again that there is no more urgent priority than decarbonizing our power supply, while delivering reliable and affordable service to customers. We worked closely with a broad coalition and Oregon lawmakers to develop some of the most ambitious clean energy legislation in the country. Between now and 2030, we are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the power we serve to our customers by at least 80%, reaching 100% reduction by 2040.

To achieve these goals, we continued to leverage technology to deliver a more resilient, integrated grid. We officially opened the new Integrated Operations Center and launched the Advanced Distribution Management System, cornerstones as we enable the integration of greater amounts of renewable energy and increasing system flexibility, reliability, and resiliency.

We are accelerating the conversion to electric transportation by expanding the region's public charging network, supporting electric public transit alternatives, and partnering with utilities throughout the West to give long-haul freight trucking customers access to high-capacity charging stations.

Customers are not only urging us to go further and faster, but they are partnering with us on the journey to a clean energy future and becoming active grid participants. For the 13th consecutive year, our voluntary renewable energy program was ranked #1 in the U.S. by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Through all this change, we must ensure a clean, reliable and affordable energy future is accessible to all. Our focus on affordability drives us to continuously innovate, keep pricing at the forefront of discussions with policymakers and regulators and provide a variety of assistance programs for customers who need help with their electric bills.

Underpinning this work is our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In 2021, we continued to advance female and BIPOC leadership across the company. Black, Indigenous and People of Color now comprise over 25% of our employees and 23% of our management. A third of our employees and 34% of our management are female.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the board of directors for their guidance and specifically to Kirby Dyess and Neil Nelson for their many years of service to PGE.

In these rapidly changing times, PGE's leadership team and our employees recognize our role in powering the advancement of society. We are deeply committed to working with all our stakeholders with purpose, resolve and urgency for a clean, reliable and affordable energy future that benefits all.

Thank you,

Maria M. Pope

President and CEO

1. Below baseline period, defined in HB 2021 as the average annual greenhouse gas emissions for 2010, 2011 and 2012 associated with the electricity sold to retail consumers.

Notice of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date & Time

Virtual meeting Location

April 22, 2022

virtualshareholdermeeting.com/

8:00 a.m., Pacific Time

POR2022

There will be no physical location

for shareholders to attend

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Record Date

February 22, 2022

You can vote if you were a shareholder of record on February 22, 2022

  • Election to our Board of Directors of the 11 nominees identified in the Proxy Statement
  • Advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers

3

Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public

accounting firm for fiscal year 2022

  • Other business matters properly brought before our 2022 Annual Meeting

Your vote is important to us. Please exercise your shareholder right to vote as soon as possible, regardless of whether you plan to attend the meeting.

WAYS TO VOTE

ONLINE

BY PHONE

BY MAIL

BY BALLOT

Vote online in advance

Vote by phone from

If you have received a

of the meeting:

the US or Canada:

printed version of our

proxyvote.com

1-800-690-6903

proxy materials, you may

vote by mail.

For the Board of Directors,

Angelica Espinosa

Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Attend our virtual Annual Meeting and vote by following the instructions on the meeting website.

Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 22, 2022

As permitted under SEC rules, we are mailing our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on

how to access our proxy materials and submit proxy votes online. Our Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report are available on our

website at https://investors.portlandgeneral.com/financial-information/annual-reports.

You may also access our proxy materials at www.proxyvote.com

We are making the Proxy Statement and the form of proxy first available on or about March 8, 2022.

Table of Contents to the Proxy Statement

Proxy Summary

1

Strategy, Performance and Sustainability

3

Lead the Clean Energy Future

3

2021 Performance

5

Strategic Performance Highlights

6

Sustainability

7

Corporate Governance

10

Corporate Governance Framework

10

Governance Structure and Processes

14

Role of the Board of Directors

17

Board Oversight of Strategy

17

Board Oversight of Risk Management

18

Board Oversight of ESG

20

Board Oversight of Senior Management Succession Planning, Human Capital Management and Culture

22

Board Committees

24

Director Compensation

28

Item 1: Election of Directors

31

Our Board of Directors

31

Compensation and Human Resources Committee Report

40

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

41

Setting Executive Compensation

45

2021 Executive Compensation

49

Other Compensation Policies and Practices

63

Executive Compensation Tables

67

Summary Compensation Table

67

Grants of Plan-Based Awards

69

Outstanding Equity Awards at Year-End

70

Stock Units Vested

71

Pension Benefits

72

Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation

73

Potential Payments and Rights on Termination and Change in Control Benefits

74

Pay Ratio Disclosure

80

Item 2: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

81

Audit and Risk Committee Matters

82

Audit and Risk Committee Report

82

Principal Accountant Fees and Services

83

Pre-approval Policy for Independent Auditor Services

83

Item 3: Ratification of the Appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP

84

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners, Directors and Executive Officers

86

Additional Information

88

Defined Terms and Acronyms

88

Find Information Online

89

Questions and Answers

89

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

94

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
