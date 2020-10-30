Portland General Electric : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 10/30/2020 | 05:01am EDT Send by mail :

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported a net loss based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $17 million, or 19 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, which reflects the $1.09 loss per diluted share from previously disclosed trading losses. After adjusting for the impact of third quarter trading losses, non-GAAP net income was $80 million, or 90 cents per diluted share. This compares with GAAP net income of $55 million, or 61 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. "We continue to deliver strong operating performance, notwithstanding the financial impact of the isolated trading losses and wildfires this quarter," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "I'm proud that our team acted decisively and demonstrated resilience and unwavering dedication to our customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to making the right investments to meet the needs of Oregonians and drive value for shareholders." Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Compared to Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Total revenues increased as a result of higher residential and industrial demand, which increased 9% on the strength of growth in the high-tech and digital service sectors. These increases were partially offset by lower commercial demand and the effects of the decoupling mechanism. The cost of purchased power increased and was primarily driven by losses from the Company's energy portfolio. Other operating expenses declined due to lower outside service expense, reduced plant maintenance expense and lower distribution expense. Administrative expenses declined due to lower employee benefits expense. Company Updates Capital investment plan The Company announced a $100 million increase to its capital plan through 2021. These investments in grid resiliency, system modernization and infrastructure to serve new large customers will enhance the Company's ability to deliver safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy. Wildfires In 2020, Oregon experienced one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record, with over one million acres of land burned. The Company is not aware of any wildfires caused by PGE equipment. On October 20, 2020, the Oregon Public Utilities Commission approved PGE's application to defer costs associated with damage restoration from these wildfires. PGE continues to assess the damage to its infrastructure and expects regulatory recovery of prudently incurred restoration costs. Energy trading activities The Company's energy portfolio experienced realized losses of $127 million in the third quarter. The PGE Board of Directors Special Committee review of the energy trading losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading is ongoing. 2020 Earnings Guidance PGE is reaffirming its 2020 earnings guidance of $1.40 to $1.60 per diluted share and expects to be in the upper half of this range. This guidance reflects the following assumptions: Revised increase in annual retail deliveries of 1%, weather adjusted, year over year;

Average hydro conditions for the year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $550 million and $570 million , which assumes deferral of the incremental full-year forecasted bad debt expense in excess of $6 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and

and , which assumes deferral of the incremental full-year forecasted bad debt expense in excess of due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million . Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast — October 30, 2020 PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020. Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management believes that excluding the effects of the energy trading losses provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share. The Company has adjusted this amount to maintain comparability between periods. The effect of the energy trading losses was $1.09 per diluted share. PGE's reconciliations of non-GAAP earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are below. Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP-based as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020 $ (17)

$ (0.19)

Exclusion of certain trading losses 127

1.42

Tax effect (1) (30)

(0.33)

Non-GAAP-based as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020 $ 80

$ 0.90







GAAP-based as reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ 103

$ 1.15

Exclusion of certain trading losses 127

1.42

Tax effect (1) (30)

(0.33)

Non-GAAP-based as reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ 200

$ 2.24



(1) Tax effects are determined based on the Company's forecasted annual effective tax rate applied to year-to-date ordinary income or loss The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release. About Portland General Electric Company Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/news. Safe Harbor Statement Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the outcome of the review being conducted by the Special Committee relating to energy trading losses; the impact of the recommendations of the Special Committee on the Company and its operations; the time and expense incurred in implementing the recommendations of the Special Committee; any reputational damage to the Company relating to the matters underlying the Special Committee's review; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that the Company files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time. POR Source: Portland General Company Media Contact:

Investor Contact: Brianne Hyder

Jardon Jaramillo Corporate Communications

Investor Relations Phone: 503-464-8596

Phone: 503-464-7051

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 556



$ 538



$ 1,589



$ 1,570

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (9)



4



—



5

Total revenues 547



542



1,589



1,575

Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 292



165



554



449

Generation, transmission and distribution 65



78



215



241

Administrative and other 63



74



208



223

Depreciation and amortization 108



103



320



305

Taxes other than income taxes 35



34



104



101

Total operating expenses 563



454



1,401



1,319

Income (loss) from operations (16)



88



188



256

Interest expense, net 35



32



102



95

Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 4



2



11



7

Miscellaneous income, net 3



3



2



5

Other income, net 7



5



13



12

Income (loss) before income tax expense (44)



61



99



173

Income tax expense (benefit) (27)



6



(4)



20

Net income (loss) (17)



55



103



153

Other comprehensive income (loss) —



—



1



2

Comprehensive income (loss) $ (17)



$ 55



$ 104



$ 155

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,509



89,372



89,476



89,346

Diluted 89,509



89,594



89,629



89,555

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ (0.19)



$ 0.61



$ 1.16



$ 1.71

Diluted $ (0.19)



$ 0.61



$ 1.15



$ 1.70



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 253



$ 30

Accounts receivable, net 250



253

Inventories 86



96

Regulatory assets—current 8



17

Other current assets 123



104

Total current assets 720



500

Electric utility plant, net 7,371



7,161

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 527



483

Nuclear decommissioning trust 47



46

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 39



38

Other noncurrent assets 165



166

Total assets $ 8,869



$ 8,394





PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 139



$ 165

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 16



23

Short-term debt 225



—

Current portion of long-term debt 160



—

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 368



315

Total current liabilities 924



519

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,657



2,597

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,375



1,377

Deferred income taxes 378



378

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 250



247

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 138



108

Asset retirement obligations 251



263

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 99



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 131



135

Other noncurrent liabilities 71



76

Total liabilities 6,274



5,803

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,509,783 and

89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 1,226



1,220

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)



(10)

Retained earnings 1,378



1,381

Total shareholders' equity 2,595



2,591

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,869



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 103



$ 153

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 320



305

Deferred income taxes (14)



3

Pension and other postretirement benefits 17



16

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (11)



(7)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization —



(6)

Amortization of net benefits due to Tax Reform (17)



(16)

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 38



38

Changes in working capital:





(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable, net (3)



50

Decrease/(increase) in inventories 10



(7)

(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits (6)



4

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24



(25)

Other working capital items, net 27



25

Other, net (46)



(31)

Net cash provided by operating activities 442



502









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (549)



(407)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 6



11

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (5)



(8)

Other, net (3)



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (551)



(406)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 319



200

Payments on long-term debt (98)



(300)

Borrowings on short-term debt 275



—

Repayments of short-term debt (50)



—

Dividends paid (103)



(99)

Other (11)



(5)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 332



(204)

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 223



(108)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30



119

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 253



$ 11









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 70



$ 73

Cash paid for income taxes 9



21



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 747



47 %

$ 713



45 % Commercial 463



29



479



31

Industrial 162



10



144



9

Direct Access 35



2



34



2

Subtotal 1,407



88



1,370



87

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization —



—



5



—

Other accrued revenues, net 13



1



17



1

Total retail revenues 1,420



89



1,392



88

Wholesale revenues 130



8



125



8

Other operating revenues 39



3



58



4

Total revenues $ 1,589



100 %

$ 1,575



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 5,621



30 %

5,428



31 % Commercial 4,672



25



4,999



28

Industrial 2,552



13



2,332



13

Subtotal 12,845



68



12,759



72

Direct access:













Commercial 478



3



536



3

Industrial 1,114



6



1,093



6

Subtotal 1,592



9



1,629



9

Total retail energy deliveries 14,437



77



14,388



81

Wholesale energy deliveries 4,593



23



3,474



19

Total energy deliveries 19,030



100 %

17,862



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 789,726



88 %

778,285



88 % Commercial 110,185



12



109,509



12

Industrial 194



—



194



—

Direct access 634



—



633



—

Total 900,739



100 %

888,621



100 % PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 5,767



32 %

6,199



36 % Coal 2,752



15



3,163



19

Total thermal 8,519



47



9,362



55

Hydro 919



5



1,098



7

Wind 1,720



9



1,418



8

Total generation 11,158



61



11,878



70

Purchased power:













Term 5,585



31



4,177



24

Hydro 1,202



7



807



5

Wind 256



1



223



1

Total purchased power 7,043



39



5,207



30

Total system load 18,201



100 %

17,085



100 % Less: wholesale sales (4,593)







(3,474)





Retail load requirement 13,608







13,611





The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:

Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2020

2019

Avg.

2020

2019

Avg. First Quarter 1,761



1,992



1,849



—



—



—

Second Quarter 554



467



636



99



102



89

July 11



3



7



180



176



182

August 1



—



6



197



216



195

September 35



80



65



115



70



71

Third Quarter 47



83



78



492



462



448

Year-to-date 2,362



2,542



2,563



591



564



537

(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average (8) %

(1) %





10 %

5 %



View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-301163625.html SOURCE Portland General Company © PRNewswire 2020

