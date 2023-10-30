The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has approved a general rate increase for all PGE customers, effective January 2024.

PGE understands the impact of price increases on our customers given rising costs across many aspects of Oregonians' lives. These new rates take into account power costs and inflation, upgrades to the grid and investments focused on increased resiliency, security and reliability for all customers.

The exact amount customer bills will increase differs based on customer class and will vary from amounts below based on additional OPUC approvals. Current approved increases for PGE's rate case include:

17.2% for residential customers

15.9% for commercial customer

11% for industrial customers

Three things to know about these rate changes:

1. In the past year, PGE has made significant upgrades to deliver safe, reliable, resilient energy to our customers during a time of development and expansion in the company's service territory.

Delivering safe, reliable power is the top priority. Investments made this year include greater safety and resiliency during wildfire seasons, heat waves and harsh. This includes undergrounding more than 100 miles of new distribution powerlines, installing fire-resistant poles and remote monitoring systems and the addition of 78 weathering monitoring stations to better predict and prepare for conditions.

2. PGE works hard to keep the cost of electricity as low as possible.

The company continues to find ways to reduce customer bill impacts through strategic investments, partnerships, grants and federal incentives while providing customers with reliable and increasingly clean energy. As a company, PGE works hard to bring federal resources to Oregon to cover transmission and grid investments, take advantage of new grants and credits from the IRA/IIJA and connect customers with new federal tax credits, rebates and incentives.

3. PGE is here to help customers manage their energy use and costs.

There are a variety of free tools like usage dashboards, rebates and incentives for energy efficiency as well as energy management programs such as Smart Thermostat, Time of Day, EV Smart Charging, Peak Time Rebates and Equal Pay. We also continue to expand our Income Qualified Bill Discount Program (IQBD) and offer a variety of assistance and resources for customers in need.

To learn more and enroll in an energy assistance or cost savings program visit portlandgeneral.com/save-money or to learn more about IQBD visit portlandgeneral.com/income-qualified-bill-discountor call 503-228-6322 and one of our Customer Service Advisors will walk you through it.

For more information on rate making or filing schedules visit Oregon.gov/PUC.