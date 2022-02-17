Log in
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Portland General Electric : February 17, 2022 Investor Presentation

02/17/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Investor Presentation

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC

FEBRUARY 17, 2022

Cautionary statement

Information Current as of February 17, 2022

Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of February 17, 2022 - the date on which PGE filed its Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 - and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. PGE undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs, failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent due to COVID-19 mandates and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including potential vaccination mandates, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jardon Jaramillo

Senior Director

Investor Relations, Treasury and

Risk Management

  1. 464-7051Jardon.Jaramillo@pgn.com

Nick White

Senior Analyst

Investor Relations

  1. 464-8073Nicholas.White@pgn.com

Portland General Electric investors.portlandgeneral.com121 SW Salmon Street

Suite 1WTC0506

Portland, OR 97204

2

The Company

PGE at a glance

Quick facts

  • Vertically integrated electric utility encompassing generation, transmission and distribution
  • Approximately 900,000 retail customers within a service area of 2 million residents
  • Roughly half of Oregon's population lives within PGE service area, encompassing 51 incorporated cities entirely within the State of Oregon
  • 75 percent of Oregon's commercial and industrial activity occurs in PGE service area
  • 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines(1)

Leading the way to a clean energy future for Oregon

  • Our goals align with the 100% clean energy by 2040 framework as mandated by HB 2021(1). The reduction targets to reduce baseline greenhouse gas emissions from power served to Oregon retail customers are:
    • 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
    • 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
    • 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

3,300+ MWs of Generation

Beaver

Washington

Port Westward 1 & 2

Tucannon River

OREGON

WASHINGTON

Wind Farm

26

Columbia River

Eastern Oregon

Coyote Springs

Portland

84

Biglow Canyon

Sandy

T.W. Sullivan

River

Carty

River Mill

Wheatridge

Faraday

North Fork

Madras, Oregon

Oak Grove

Pelton

Salem

Round Butte

I-5

Montana

Colstrip 3 & 4

Hydro

Coal

Service territory

Gas

Wind

Financial snapshot

  • 2021 revenue: $2.4 billion
  • 2021 diluted earnings per share: $2.72
  • Net utility plant assets: $8.0 billion(1)

(1) As of December 31, 2021

4

Investment thesis

Investing in a reliable and

Building a smarter more

clean energy future

resilient grid

Focusing on operational

effectiveness and efficiency

  • Adopting the 100% clean energy framework as mandated by HB 2021
  • Exiting operations at existing coal plant, 2021 RFP of 375 to 500 MW of renewables and 375 MW of non- emitting capacity, 100 MW Green Future Impact
  • Investing in our system to maintain and increase resiliency to protect against extreme weather and wildfires
  • Modernizing our grid with a community-centered distribution system to advance environmental justice, accelerate distributed energy resources and maximize grid benefits
  • 4% to 6% long term EPS growth, off
    2019 base year, and 5% to 7% long term dividend growth guidance(1)
  • Continuing to implement efficiencies and manage costs through technology

High-growth service area

  • Desirable core urban service territory with strong growth in residential and high-tech industrial segments
  • Strong in-migration, growing number of customer connects and 1.5% long term load growth

Constructive regulatory

environment

  • Regulatory mechanisms to recover costs and add renewables, including a Renewable Adjustment Clause, and forward test year
  • Vertically integrated, regulated utility

Delivering exceptional customer experiences

  • No. 1 ranked renewable power program in the Unites States for over the last decade(2)
  • Continued to support customers and the community during the pandemic, allocating federal, state and company funds to help customers through bill assistance.

(1)

The amount and timing of dividends payable and the dividend policy are at the sole discretion of the Portland General Electric Board of Directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are

materially less than projected

5

(2)

National Renewables Energy Laboratory

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 18:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
