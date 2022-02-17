Portland General Electric : February 17, 2022 Investor Presentation
02/17/2022 | 01:58pm EST
Investor Presentation
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC
FEBRUARY 17, 2022
Cautionary statement
Information Current as of February 17, 2022
Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of February 17, 2022 - the date on which PGE filed its Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 - and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. PGE undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs, failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent due to COVID-19 mandates and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including potential vaccination mandates, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.
Vertically integrated electric utility encompassing generation, transmission and distribution
Approximately 900,000 retail customers within a service area of 2 million residents
Roughly half of Oregon's population lives within PGE service area, encompassing 51 incorporated cities entirely within the State of Oregon
75 percent of Oregon's commercial and industrial activity occurs in PGE service area
28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines(1)
Leading the way to a clean energy future for Oregon
Our goals align with the 100% clean energy by 2040 framework as mandated by HB 2021(1). The reduction targets to reduce baseline greenhouse gas emissions from power served to Oregon retail customers are:
80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040
3,300+ MWs of Generation
Beaver
Washington
Port Westward 1 & 2
Tucannon River
OREGON
WASHINGTON
Wind Farm
26
Columbia River
Eastern Oregon
Coyote Springs
Portland
84
Biglow Canyon
Sandy
T.W. Sullivan
River
Carty
River Mill
Wheatridge
Faraday
North Fork
Madras, Oregon
Oak Grove
Pelton
Salem
Round Butte
I-5
Montana
Colstrip 3 & 4
Hydro
Coal
Service territory
Gas
Wind
Financial snapshot
2021 revenue: $2.4 billion
2021 diluted earnings per share: $2.72
Net utility plant assets: $8.0 billion(1)
(1) As of December 31, 2021
4
Investment thesis
Investing in a reliable and
Building a smarter more
clean energy future
resilient grid
Focusing on operational
effectiveness and efficiency
Adopting the 100% clean energy framework as mandated by HB 2021
Exiting operations at existing coal plant, 2021 RFP of 375 to 500 MW of renewables and 375 MW of non- emitting capacity, 100 MW Green Future Impact
Investing in our system to maintain and increase resiliency to protect against extreme weather and wildfires
Modernizing our grid with a community-centered distribution system to advance environmental justice, accelerate distributed energy resources and maximize grid benefits
4% to 6% long term EPS growth, off
2019 base year, and 5% to 7% long term dividend growth guidance(1)
Continuing to implement efficiencies and manage costs through technology
High-growth service area
Desirable core urban service territory with strong growth in residential and high-tech industrial segments
Strong in-migration, growing number of customer connects and 1.5% long term load growth
Constructive regulatory
environment
Regulatory mechanisms to recover costs and add renewables, including a Renewable Adjustment Clause, and forward test year
Vertically integrated, regulated utility
Delivering exceptional customer experiences
No. 1 ranked renewable power program in the Unites States for over the last decade(2)
Continued to support customers and the community during the pandemic, allocating federal, state and company funds to help customers through bill assistance.
(1)
The amount and timing of dividends payable and the dividend policy are at the sole discretion of the Portland General Electric Board of Directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are
PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 18:57:08 UTC.