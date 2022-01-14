Portland General Electric : January 14, 2022 ESG Presentation
01/14/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Shareholder Outreach
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC JANUARY 14, 2021
Cautionary statement
Information Current as of October 29, 2021
Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of October 29, 2021 - the date on which PGE filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 - and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. PGE undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of October 29, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "conditioned upon," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projected," "promises," "seeks," "should," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time. These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.
Continuing to advance our decarbonization goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the power we deliver to our customers
In 2021, we became the first U.S. Utility to sign the Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040
By closing our Boardman plant, we continue to reduce the amount of coal in our energy mix
Partnering with our customers in our Smart Battery Pilot we aim to connect 525 residential battery systems
Responsible governance by the Board and management helps align our sustainability and strategic imperatives
Formal Board-level oversight of ESG primarily through the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee
More than 50% of our Board is diverse (5 of 13 directors are female and 4 of 13 directors are racially / ethnically diverse)
Active board refreshment program (5 new independent directors added to our Board since 2019)
Governance "best practices" in place including separate Chairman and CEO roles, annual election of our full Board, permission for shareholders to act by written consent, and fully independent Board committees amongst others
In our 2020 ESG report, we began aligning our disclosures with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), adding to our existing reports based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Edison Electric Institute's ESG frameworks
Partnering with and supporting our customers, our communities and our employees
In response to COVID-19, we worked with Oregon Citizens Utility Board and others to secure $15 million in emergency energy assistance and collaborated with peer utilities on a $1.4 billion request for federal energy assistance
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) continues to be a strong focus of the company (we have disclosed select EEO-1 workforce diversity data in our 2020 ESG Report)
For the eighth year in a row, we achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index and for a third year running,
PGE was also included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PGE at a Glance
Quick facts
Vertically integrated electric utility encompassing generation, transmission and distribution
900,000 retail customers within a service area of 2 million residents
46 percent of Oregon's population lives within PGE service area, encompassing 51 incorporated cities entirely within the State of Oregon
75 percent of Oregon's commercial and industrial activity occurs in PGE service area
Leading the way to a clean energy future for Oregon
Our goals align with the 100% clean energy by 2040 framework as mandated by HB 2021(1). The reduction targets are:
80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and every year thereafter
3,300+ MWs of Generation
Beaver
Washington
Port Westward 1 & 2
Tucannon River
OREGON
WASHINGTON
Eastern Oregon
26
Columbia River
Coyote Springs
Biglow Canyon
Portland
84
Sandy
Carty
T.W. Sullivan
River
Wheatridge
River Mill
Faraday
Madras, Oregon
North Fork
Oak Grove
Pelton
Salem
Round Butte
Montana
I-5
Colstrip 3 & 4 (2)
Hydro
Coal
Service territory
Gas
Wind
(1)
House Bill 2021 ("HB 2021") is a bill passed by the Oregon State Legislature that sets a timetable for Oregon's electricity providers to eliminate emissions associated with power used to serve retail customers in Oregon by 100% by
(2)
PGE has a 20% ownership interest in Colstrip Units 3 & 4, representing 296 MW of net capacity
Sustainability and ESG Governance Framework
Responsibility for environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance is integrated with the policies and principles that govern our company
Board oversight
The Board area of strategic responsibility includes oversight over actions to address risks and opportunities related to climate change and PGE's decarbonization strategy
Nominating, Governance & Sustainability Committee
This committee provides overall governance and oversight of programs and performance related to sustainability and ESG matters affecting PGE, including review of decarbonization goals
Executive oversight and management
Standing committees are important delegates, monitoring specific areas of Sustainability and ESG matters and their metrics, processes and controls.
ESG Steering Committee established to oversee execution of Sustainability and ESG planning and goals
Business area management
Each business area is responsible for certain aspects of sustainability, and uses effective performance management techniques to align employees around successful execution of our efforts to achieve our goals
