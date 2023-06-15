Portland General Electric : Names Joseph Trpik Chief Financial Officer

Portland, Ore. (June 15, 2023) - Portland General Electric (PGE) (NYSE:POR) today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Trpik as chief financial officer and senior vice president, effective June 30, 2023. Trpik will succeed PGE's CFO, Jim Ajello, who previously announced plans to retire and will serve as a senior advisor through August 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to PGE," said Maria Pope, president and CEO. "At a time when the energy industry is becoming more complex, Joe's deep industry and financial expertise will be invaluable as we invest for growth, manage costs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy."

Trpik comes to PGE with more than 20 years in senior leadership with Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC), one of the nation's largest utility companies serving over 10 million customers, where he served most recently as senior vice president and chief accounting officer. He previously was senior vice president and chief financial officer of Exelon Utilities as well as senior vice president and chief financial officer of ComEd, Exelon's largest utility subsidiary. In these roles, Trpik had direct responsibility for financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, cost management, risk management, financial systems, accounting, tax and investor communications, among other functions. Trpik holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Accounting from Florida State University.

"I am thrilled to join PGE at a pivotal moment as the company is both leading the clean energy transition and building a smarter, more integrated grid," said Trpik. "I look forward to working with the team to build on PGE's momentum, driving growth and creating value for shareholders and customers alike."

Source: Portland General Company