  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Portland General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:37 2022-10-25 am EDT
45.08 USD   +3.03%
11:24aPortland General Electric : procures 311 megawatts from new Clearwater wind project in Montana
PU
11:14aPortland General Electric : Oct 25, 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
08:55aPortland General Electric Co /or/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Portland General Electric : Oct 25, 2022 Investor Presentation

10/25/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Investor Presentation

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC

OCTOBER 25, 2022

Cautionary statement

Information Current as of October 25, 2022

Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of October 25, 2022 - the date on which PGE filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 - and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. PGE undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in materials ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature, including unseasonable or extreme weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; and risks and uncertainties related to 2021 All-Source RFP final shortlist projects. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jardon Jaramillo

Senior Director

Finance, Investor Relations, and

Risk

  1. 464-7051Jardon.Jaramillo@pgn.com

Nick White

Senior Analyst

Investor Relations

  1. 464-8073Nicholas.White@pgn.com

Portland General Electric

investors.portlandgeneral.com121 SW Salmon Street

Suite 1WTC0506

Portland, OR 97204

2

The Company

PGE at a glance

Quick facts

  • Vertically integrated electric utility encompassing generation, transmission and distribution
  • Approximately 900,000 retail customers within a service area of approximately 2 million residents
  • Roughly half of Oregon's population lives within PGE service area, encompassing 51 incorporated cities entirely within the State of Oregon
  • Roughly two-thirds of Oregon's commercial and industrial activity occurs in PGE service area
  • 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines(1)

Leading the way to a clean energy future for Oregon

  • Our goals align with the 100% clean energy by 2040 framework as mandated by ORS 469A.410(2). The targets to reduce baseline greenhouse gas emissions from power served to Oregon retail customers are:
    • 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
    • 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
    • 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

3,300+ MWs of Generation

Beaver

Washington

Port Westward 1 & 2

Tucannon River

OREGON

WASHINGTON

Wind Farm

26

Columbia River

Eastern Oregon

Coyote Springs

Portland

84

Biglow Canyon

Sandy

T.W. Sullivan

River

Carty

River Mill

Wheatridge

Faraday

North Fork

Madras, Oregon

Oak Grove

Pelton

Salem

Round Butte

I-5

Montana

Colstrip

Hydro

Coal

Service territory

Gas

Wind

Financial snapshot

  • 2021 revenue: $2.4 billion
  • 2021 diluted earnings per share: $2.72
  • Net utility plant assets: $8.0 billion(1)

(1)

As of December 31, 2021

4

(2)

ORS 469A.410 is an Oregon statute that sets a timetable for Oregon's electricity providers to eliminate emissions associated with power used to serve retail customers in Oregon by 100% by 2040

Investment thesis

Investing in a reliable and

Building a smarter more

clean energy future

resilient grid

Focusing on operational

effectiveness and efficiency

  • Adopting 100% clean energy framework mandated by ORS 469A.410
  • Planning to exit operations at Colstrip coal plant, Clearwater Wind Project, 2021 RFP of 75 to 200 MW of incremental renewables generation, 375 MW of non-emitting capacity, 100 MW Green Future Impact
  • Investing in our system to maintain and increase resiliency to mitigate against extreme weather and wildfires
  • Modernizing our grid with a community-centered distribution system to advance environmental justice, accelerate distributed energy resources and maximize grid benefits
  • 5% to 7% long term EPS growth from
    2022 adjusted base year, and 5% to 7% long term dividend growth guidance(1)
  • Continuing to implement efficiencies and manage costs through technology

High-growth service area

  • Desirable core urban service territory with strong growth in residential and high-tech industrial segments
  • Strong in-migration, growing number of customer connects and 2% long term load growth, through 2027

Constructive regulatory

environment

  • Regulatory mechanisms to recover costs and add renewables, including a Renewable Adjustment Clause, and forward test year
  • Vertically integrated, regulated utility

Delivering exceptional customer experiences

  • No. 1 ranked renewable power program in the Unites States for 13 years(2)
  • Named a 2022 Environmental Champion Utility for PGE's environmental stewardship efforts on behalf of customers(3)
  1. The amount and timing of dividends payable and the dividend policy are at the sole discretion of the Portland General Electric Board of Directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are materially less than projected. EPS estimates and projections are based on assumptions and there can be no assurance regarding the amount of future earnings consistent with earnings guidance

(2)

National Renewables Energy Laboratory. NREL did not release rankings in 2011

5

(3)

Escalent Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential management advisory study

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 431 M - -
Net income 2022 244 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 3 904 M 3 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 839
Free-Float 99,5%
