Cautionary statement
Information Current as of October 27, 2023
Except as expressly noted, the information in this presentation is current as of October 27, 2023 - the date on which PGE filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 - and should not be relied upon as being current as of any subsequent date. PGE undertakes no duty to update this presentation, except as may be required by law.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this presentation that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "expected," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will likely result", "will continue," or similar expressions.
Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, inability to complete negotiations on contracts for capital projects, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; PGE's ability to effectively implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk; cyber security attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; political and economic conditions; and risks and uncertainties related to All-Source RFP projects, including regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.
Jardon Jaramillo
Jardon.Jaramillo@pgn.com
Nick White
Nicholas.White@pgn.com
Portland General Electric
investors.portlandgeneral.com
121 SW Salmon Street
Suite 1WTC0506
Portland, OR 97204
The Company
PGE at a glance
3,300+ MWs of Generation
Quick facts
- Vertically integrated electric utility encompassing generation, transmission and distribution
- Approximately 926,000 retail customers within a service area of approximately 1.9 million residents(1)
- Roughly half of Oregon's population lives within PGE service area, encompassing 51 incorporated cities entirely within the State of Oregon
- Roughly two-thirds of Oregon's commercial and industrial activity occurs in PGE service area
Leading the way to a clean energy future for Oregon
Beaver
Washington
Port Westward 1 & 2
Tucannon River
OREGON
WASHINGTON
Wind Farm
26
Eastern Oregon
Columbia River
Coyote Springs
Portland
84
Sandy
Biglow Canyon
T.W. Sullivan
River
Carty
River Mill
Wheatridge
Faraday
North Fork
Central Oregon
Oak Grove
Pelton
Salem
Round Butte
I-5
Montana
Colstrip
- Our goals align with the 100% clean energy by 2040 framework. The targets to reduce baseline greenhouse gas emissions from power served to Oregon retail customers are:
- 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
- 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035
- 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040
- As of December 31, 2022
Hydro
Coal
Service territory
Gas
Wind
Financial snapshot
- 2022 revenue: $2.6 billion
- 2022 diluted earnings per share: $2.60 GAAP, $2.74 adjusted non-GAAP(2)
- Net utility plant assets: $8.0 billion(1)
(2) In 2022, GAAP net income was $233 million, or $2.60 per diluted share. After adjusting for the impacts of released deferrals related to 2020, non-GAAP net income was $247 million, or $2.74 per diluted
share. The net effect of the deferral release was $0.14 per diluted share (see appendix for important information about non-GAAP measures, guidance, and reconciliations)
Investment thesis
Investing in a reliable and
Building a smarter more
clean energy future
resilient grid
Focusing on operational
effectiveness and efficiency
- Adopting 100% clean energy by 2040 framework
- Secured 311 MW of renewable generation and 475 MW of non-emitting capacity in 2021 RFP. 2,700 to 3,700 MW of additional non-emitting resources remain to be procured through multi- stage RFP processes through 2030
- Investing in our system to maintain and increase resiliency to mitigate against extreme weather and wildfires
- Modernizing our grid with a community- centered distribution system to advance environmental justice, accelerate distributed energy resources and maximize grid benefits
- 5% to 7% long-term EPS growth(1) and dividend growth guidance(2)
- Continuing to implement efficiencies and manage costs through technology
High-growth service area
- Urban service territory with strong growth in residential and high-tech industrial segments
- Growing number of customer connects and 2% long-term load growth, through 2027
- Long-termEPS growth base year is 2022 adjusted results
Constructive regulatory
environment
- Regulatory mechanisms to recover costs and add renewables, including a Renewable Adjustment Clause, Wildfire Mitigation Automatic Adjustment Clause and forward test year
- Vertically integrated, regulated utility
Delivering exceptional customer experiences
- No. 1 ranked renewable power program in the Unites States for 13 years(3)
-
Named a 2022 Environmental Champion
Utility for PGE's environmental stewardship efforts on behalf of customers(4)
(2)
The amount and timing of dividends payable and the dividend policy are at the sole discretion of the Portland General Electric Board of Directors and, if declared and paid, dividends may be in amounts that are
materially less than projected. EPS estimates and projections are based on assumptions and there can be no assurance regarding the amount of future earnings consistent with earnings guidance
(3)
National Renewables Energy Laboratory. NREL did not release rankings in 2011
(4)
Escalent Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential management advisory study
Diverse, growing service area
- Growing core urban service area with strong population growth supporting services (government, education, restaurants, healthcare, and other services)
- I-5corridor and port access provide opportunity for transportation and warehousing and market access for traditional manufacturing (wood products, food, metals)
- 'Silicon Forest' high tech cluster includes R&D and component manufacturing. Hillsboro fiber infrastructure provides unique opportunity for continued data center development
- Residential customers accounted for 38% of retail deliveries in 2022, commercial 34%, industrial 28%
- Strong industrial load growth in recent years, 6.8% CAGR from 2017-2022
- Forecast long-term annual energy deliveries growth of 2% driven by growth in high-tech industrial customers and stability in residential and commercial class, as increases in customer count are offset by more efficient usage
OREGON WASHINGTON
26
Columbia River
84
Sandy
Portland River
Salem I-5
Santiam River
Core metro service area
I-5 corridor
'Silicon Forest' high tech cluster
Reliability and resiliency investments
Capital expenditures forecast(1)
$1,475
$75
$40
$415
$1,050
$955
$130
$180
$110
$155
$800
$800
$100
$80
$80
$80
$600
$560
$570
$570
$570
$165
$150
$150
$150
$150
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Generation
T&D
General, Technology, Strategic
Clearwater Wind
Constable (fka Evergreen) Battery
Seaside Battery
Note: Dollar values in millions. Capital expenditures exclude allowance for funds used during construction. These are projections based on assumptions of future investment. Actual amounts expended will depend
7
on various factors and may differ materially from the amounts reflected in this capital expenditure forecast
(1) Values presented do not include incremental potential investments for future RFP cycles
Clean energy transition
Advancing toward a clean energy future
PGE has taken significant steps to decarbonize its system:
• 2022 emissions 25% below HB 2021 baseline levels (average emissions 2010-2012)
Meaningful steps underway to meet 2030 emissions targets:
• Removing coal from our portfolio to meet our legislative requirement
• Secured 311 MW of renewable generation (Clearwater Wind) and 475 MW of non-emitting dispatchable capacity (Seaside, Constable and Troutdale batteries) in the 2021 RFP
• 2,700 to 3,700 MW of additional non-emitting resources remain to be procured through multi-stage RFP processes through 2030
Our decarbonization strategy is multi-faceted to support reliable and affordable power:
• Clean energy
• Customer-sited solutions
• Technology and innovation
• Regional solutions to resource adequacy
Resource planning and procurement
2023 IRP/CEP Action Plan
Customer Actions
- Increased energy efficiency, distributed energy resources and incorporation of customer demand response
Community-Based Renewable Energy (CBRE) Action
- RFPs for qualifying CBRE resources, 66 MW in service by 2026, 155 MW in service by 2030
Energy Action
- Renewable RFPs, target acquiring 261 MWa per year
Capacity Action
- Capacity RFPs to acquire sufficient capacity to meet forecasted needs
Transmission Actions
- Pursue options to alleviate congestion and upgrade key transmission resources
2023 RFP Timeline
- May 2023 Draft RFP submitted to OPUC for approval
- Q4 2023 Final RFP issuance
- Q1 2024 Bid submissions due
- Q2 2024* Submit request for acknowledgement of final shortlist to OPUC and shortlist publication
- Q2-Q32024* Execution of final contracts with winning bidders
*Subject to change depending on the quantity and complexity of bids received and should circumstances require
Illustrative rate base growth
- PGE's five-year base plus Clearwater Wind, Seaside and Constable (formerly Evergreen) battery capital expenditure forecast of $5.1 billion drives 7.5% average rate base growth from 2022 base year
- Illustrative incremental RFP opportunities(2) potentially increase average rate base growth to 9.0%, from 2022 base year
- Amounts presented below are for illustrative purposes and represent potential values based on the assumptions outlined below. Amounts do not represent guidance and actual amounts may differ materially
Average Rate Base: Base Capital + 2021 RFP PGE-
Owned Resources
(Illustrative)(1)
Billions$
$7.7
$8.0
$7.3
$6.8
$5.6
2022(3)
2023E
2024E(4)
2025E
2026E
2027E
Average Rate Base: Base Capital + 2021 RFP PGE- Owned Resources + Remaining RFP Opportunity (Illustrative)(2)
Billions
$7.4
$8.6
$
$8.2
$6.8
$5.6
2022(3)
2023E
2024E(4)
2025E
2026E
2027E
- Base + 2021 RFP PGE-Owned Resources scenario illustrates the potential impact of the following assumptions: a) 2024 beginning earnings power rate base is assumed consistent with the stipulated 2024 GRC value ($6.2B) plus capex of $415M for the Clearwater wind project; b) annual capital expenditures from 2024-2027 consistent with current capital expenditures forecast on slide 7; and c) 2023 depreciation and amortization of $455M (mid-point of 2023 earnings guidance assumption) and 25-year useful life for new asset additions thereafter
- The incremental opportunity from RFPs illustrates the potential impact of the following assumptions: a) a total remaining IRP opportunity of 3,200 MW (mid-point of remaining resource need of 2,700 to 3,700 MW, including both energy and capacity resources); b) 25% ownership of the midpoint 3,200 MW opportunity; c) $1,900 installed cost per KW (based on indicative values for 2021 RFP PGE-Owned Resources); d) RFP projects procured in
serial cycles and with evenly spread project spend through year-end 2029 (Note: This is illustrative and actual RFP opportunity spend may be unevenly distributed); and e) 25-year useful life for RFP asset additions
(3)
2022 rate base value based on UE 394 2022 GRC Rate Base amount, inclusive of Colstrip
(4)
2024 beginning earnings power rate base is assumed consistent with the stipulated 2024 GRC value ($6.2B) plus capex of $415M for the Clearwater wind project
