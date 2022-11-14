Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Portland General Electric Company
  News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-11-14 pm EST
45.96 USD   +0.16%
Portland General Electric : PGE encourages customers to prepare now for possible winter outages and take simple steps to save energy and money

11/14/2022 | 03:25pm EST
Portland, Ore. (Nov. 15, 2022) - With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too.

When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money.

  • Each degree you lower your thermostat in the winter saves an estimated two percent on your heating bill.

  • A smart thermostat makes it even easier to save as it will learn your patterns and automatically adjust the temperature.

  • Set your water heater thermostat to 120 degrees for savings and safety.

  • Visit pgemarketplace.com to shop energy-saving products such as LEDs and smart thermostats, which often include instant rebates for program participation and significantly lower the cost of those purchases.

  • Follow us on Twitter @PortlandGeneral and Facebook @PortlandGeneralElectric for preparedness, safety and money-saving tips.

Winter weather also brings the risk of power outages, and it's a good idea to be prepared. Learn more at portlandgeneral.com/beprepared.

  • Prepare an outage kit that includes:

    • Flashlight or headlamps.

    • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and alarm clock or watch.

    • Car charger for your cell phone, laptops and/or tablets.

    • 72-hour supply of ready-to-eat food and water.

    • Extra blankets.

    • Bottled water for people and animals (if you rely on electricity to pump water).

  • If you have an electric garage door opener, learn how to operate it manually.

  • Protect home electronics by investing in surge protection equipment. See options at portlandgeneral.com/surge.

  • Be familiar with safe cooking, heating, and lighting practices. Information on safe generator use and other safety tips are available on portlandgeneral.com/safety.

For customers whose power is out, PGE offers several ways to get updates or report an outage:

  • Text updates: Call PGE's Customer Service team at 503-228-6322 or 800-542-8818 to make sure PGE has your contact information so we can update you with outage information via text message (outage texts are currently available for residential and small business customers with fewer than six accounts).

  • Online: Go to portlandgeneral.com/outage to view PGE's outage map.

  • App: Download the PGE app at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Links also available at portlandgeneral.com/app.

  • Phone: Call 503-464-7777 or 800-544-1795 to report a power outage or downed line through our automated system. Customers can also request a call back when power is restored.

People should always assume that any downed line is live and extremely dangerous and should stay far back. Never touch a downed wire with your body or any object. Report any downed line immediately to PGE by calling 503-464-7777 or 800-544-1795.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 20:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
