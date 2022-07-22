Portland General Electric : PGE shares ways to keep cool, reduce energy costs as hotter summer temperatures settle in

PORTLAND, Ore. - As warmer, summer temperatures return this weekend across Oregon, customers may be looking to keep cool and save on energy costs. A Portland General Electric (PGE) spokesperson will be available for media interviews to offer tips to beat the heat and save money.

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2022; 10 - 11 a.m.

WHERE: PGE headquarters, 1 World Trade Center, 121 SW Salmon Street, Portland - Plaza

WHAT: PGE spokesperson offering hot weather tips for customers

Simple steps can help you stay cool:

Take advantage of cooler outdoor air : If it's safe, open windows during cooler nights and mornings, using a fan to draw cool air in.

Keep the house shaded : Close curtains, drapes or blinds on sun-facing windows, use awnings during the day and when running AC units.

Prevent heat from building-up inside : Save showers, laundry and dishwashing for cooler morning or evening hours.

Use window air conditioning efficiently : Keep window units running until the air cools enough outside to open the windows or use a portable fan.

Check your thermostat : Set central air thermostats to 76 degrees, rather than 70 degrees. This difference can result in an estimated monthly savings of about $13.