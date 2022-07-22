Portland General Electric : PGE shares ways to keep cool, reduce energy costs as hotter summer temperatures settle in

PORTLAND, Ore. - As warmer, summer temperatures return this weekend across Oregon, customers may be looking to keep cool and save on energy costs. A Portland General Electric (PGE) spokesperson will be available for media interviews to offer tips to beat the heat and save money.
WHAT: Media availability
WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2022; 10 - 11 a.m.
WHERE: PGE headquarters, 1 World Trade Center, 121 SW Salmon Street, Portland - Plaza
WHAT: PGE spokesperson offering hot weather tips for customers
Simple steps can help you stay cool:
-
Take advantage of cooler outdoor air: If it's safe, open windows during cooler nights and mornings, using a fan to draw cool air in.
-
Keep the house shaded: Close curtains, drapes or blinds on sun-facing windows, use awnings during the day and when running AC units.
-
Prevent heat from building-up inside: Save showers, laundry and dishwashing for cooler morning or evening hours.
-
Use window air conditioning efficiently: Keep window units running until the air cools enough outside to open the windows or use a portable fan.
-
Check your thermostat: Set central air thermostats to 76 degrees, rather than 70 degrees. This difference can result in an estimated monthly savings of about $13.
-
Track your energy usage and costs: Enroll online to see your energy usage by the day, week or hour, and pinpoint where you use energy so you can focus on ways to save.
For more ways to use energy efficiently and participate in energy-saving programs, visit our website.
Disclaimer
PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 00:13:00 UTC.