  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Portland General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
50.21 USD   +0.28%
07/22PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : PGE shares ways to keep cool, reduce energy costs as hotter summer temperatures settle in
PU
07/22Portland General Electric declares dividend
PR
07/20Credit Suisse Lifts Portland General Electric's Price Target to $50 from $49 Largely Due to Mark to Market of Regulated Group Multiples, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Portland General Electric : PGE shares ways to keep cool, reduce energy costs as hotter summer temperatures settle in

07/22/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. - As warmer, summer temperatures return this weekend across Oregon, customers may be looking to keep cool and save on energy costs. A Portland General Electric (PGE) spokesperson will be available for media interviews to offer tips to beat the heat and save money.

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2022; 10 - 11 a.m.

WHERE: PGE headquarters, 1 World Trade Center, 121 SW Salmon Street, Portland - Plaza

WHAT: PGE spokesperson offering hot weather tips for customers

Simple steps can help you stay cool:

  • Take advantage of cooler outdoor air: If it's safe, open windows during cooler nights and mornings, using a fan to draw cool air in.

  • Keep the house shaded: Close curtains, drapes or blinds on sun-facing windows, use awnings during the day and when running AC units.

  • Prevent heat from building-up inside: Save showers, laundry and dishwashing for cooler morning or evening hours.

  • Use window air conditioning efficiently: Keep window units running until the air cools enough outside to open the windows or use a portable fan.

  • Check your thermostat: Set central air thermostats to 76 degrees, rather than 70 degrees. This difference can result in an estimated monthly savings of about $13.

  • Track your energy usage and costs: Enroll online to see your energy usage by the day, week or hour, and pinpoint where you use energy so you can focus on ways to save.

For more ways to use energy efficiently and participate in energy-saving programs, visit our website.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 00:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 405 M - -
Net income 2022 232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 4 480 M 4 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 839
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ajello CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Jack E. Davis Chairman
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Lisa Ann Kaner VP, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-5.39%4 467
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.52%154 940
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.30%79 715
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.31%75 280
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.02%63 410
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.31%61 692