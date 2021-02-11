Portland General Electric Says Intel Joins Green Future Impact Program

By Stephen Nakrosis



Portland General Electric Co. on Thursday said Intel Corp. has joined the energy company's Green Future Impact program, signing a 15-year agreement.

The participation of Intel has enabled Portland General Electric to "enter into a 15-year agreement with Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc., to purchase clean, emissions-free energy from a new 138-megawatt solar facility that will be developed in Wasco County, Oregon."

Portland General Electric said Intel's purchase is the single largest in the program, adding Intel joins 17 other businesses and municipalities that will purchase clean power through the program.

"Intel is excited to facilitate the construction of this new solar facility and provide our Oregon facilities with locally-based renewable energy," said Marty Sedler, director of Global Utilities and Infrastructure for Intel Corp.

Portland General Electric also said it "requested approval from the Oregon Public Utility Commission to add 200 megawatts of installed renewables to the program to meet customer demand."

