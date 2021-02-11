Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Portland General Electric Company    POR

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portland General Electric Says Intel Joins Green Future Impact Program

02/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Portland General Electric Co. on Thursday said Intel Corp. has joined the energy company's Green Future Impact program, signing a 15-year agreement.

The participation of Intel has enabled Portland General Electric to "enter into a 15-year agreement with Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc., to purchase clean, emissions-free energy from a new 138-megawatt solar facility that will be developed in Wasco County, Oregon."

Portland General Electric said Intel's purchase is the single largest in the program, adding Intel joins 17 other businesses and municipalities that will purchase clean power through the program.

"Intel is excited to facilitate the construction of this new solar facility and provide our Oregon facilities with locally-based renewable energy," said Marty Sedler, director of Global Utilities and Infrastructure for Intel Corp.

Portland General Electric also said it "requested approval from the Oregon Public Utility Commission to add 200 megawatts of installed renewables to the program to meet customer demand."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANGRID, INC. -0.53% 47.31 Delayed Quote.4.64%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.53% 11.46 Delayed Quote.5.56%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.06% 60.66 Delayed Quote.17.98%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.93% 42.45 Delayed Quote.0.19%
All news about PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11:46aPortland General Electric Says Intel Joins Green Future Impact Program
DJ
02/10PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Customer Participation in PGE's Green Future Impact ..
PU
02/10PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : PGE offers precautions for staying warm during a win..
PU
02/02PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : to provide rebates to customers who install EV charg..
PU
01/27PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : PGE Drive Change Fund awards $2.3 million to local o..
PU
01/19PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : schedules earnings release and conference call for F..
PR
01/14PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : S&P Revises Portland General Electric Co. Outlook To..
MT
01/12PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : KeyBanc Lifts Portland General Electric to Overweigh..
MT
2020PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Advised to 'Improve' Energy Trading Policies That Ca..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 122 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 3 836 M 3 836 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 949
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Portland General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,33 $
Last Close Price 42,85 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ajello Chief Financial Officer
Jack E. Davis Chairman
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Lisa Ann Kaner VP, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.19%3 836
NEXTERA ENERGY8.76%164 386
ENEL S.P.A.0.51%102 571
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.91%80 098
ORSTED A/S-18.25%69 662
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.34%68 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ