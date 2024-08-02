Portland General Electric : Team PGE earns top spots at Pacific Northwest Lineman Rodeo
August 01, 2024 at 07:30 pm EDT
Share
Home
Newsroom
Team PGE earns top spots at Pacific Northwest Lineman Rodeo
Aug. 01, 2024
Team PGE shined at the 30th annual Pacific Northwest Lineman Rodeo with the utility's journeymen teams, apprentices and pre-apprentices scoring top spots in their respective competitions. The PNW Lineman Rodeo is a family-friendly event where teams of line workers and apprentices from across the west compete in activities that test their speed, safety and trade skills. All proceeds from the event will go to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, the region's only facility of its kind.
Notable results from this year's event includes:
PGE's journeymen teams took 1st place (Jason Hiatt, Ryan Hagel and Eric Wells) and 2nd place (Joel Wallace, Chuck Palmateer and Luis Ochoa) overall in the Lineman Results, and 1st place (Wallace, Palmateer and Ochoa) in the Senior Division.
Doug Fugate took 2nd place and Jake Reynolds took 5th place overall in the Apprentice Results.
Tyler Sims took 2nd place overall in the Pre-Apprentice Results.
"We want to thank everyone who came out to support our teams and raise money for such a great cause - the Legacy Oregon Burn Center," says Joel Wallace, PGE Lineman Working Foreman and PNW Rodeo chairman. "I especially want to recognize the linemen and apprentices who competed this year. This event is about camaraderie and the opportunity to show folks what we do year-round to keep the lights on for our customers."
PGE employees also gave tours of its All-Electric Home, which features the latest in energy efficiency, comfort and sustainability, and welcomed kids of all ages to the PGE craft table. Employees also volunteered at various event duties, including the merchandise and raffle table, as well as scorekeeping.
PGE is a proud sponsor of the PNW Lineman Rodeo, as it supports our line workers and applauds their dedication, training, and commitment to the trade. This year's rodeo saw an excellent turnout of friends and families from utilities from across the West and raised more than $90,000 for the Legacy Oregon Burn Center and trade scholarships.
Congratulations to everyone who competed and thank you to all the volunteers and employees who made this event a success. Find the complete list of results from the rodeo here .
View
View
View
View
View
View
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. For information, visit portlandgeneral.com/news .
For media inquiries contact:
PGE Communications Team
503-464-2067
pgecommunications@pgn.com
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on
01 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
01 August 2024 23:29:03 UTC.
Portland General Electric Company is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation, wholesale purchase and sale, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity to customers in the state of Oregon (State). The Company participates in the wholesale market through the purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas in an effort to obtain reasonably-priced power to serve its retail customers. The Company meets its retail load requirement with both Company-owned generation and power purchased on the wholesale market. The Company has five natural gas-fired generating facilities: PW1, PW2, Beaver, Coyote Springs Unit 1 (Coyote Springs), and Carty Generating Station (Carty). It owns and operates two wind farms, Biglow Canyon Wind Farm (Biglow Canyon) and Tucannon River Wind Farm (Tucannon River). Biglow Canyon is located in Sherman County, Oregon. Tucannon River is located in southeastern Washington.