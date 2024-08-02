Team PGE shined at the 30th annual Pacific Northwest Lineman Rodeo with the utility's journeymen teams, apprentices and pre-apprentices scoring top spots in their respective competitions. The PNW Lineman Rodeo is a family-friendly event where teams of line workers and apprentices from across the west compete in activities that test their speed, safety and trade skills. All proceeds from the event will go to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, the region's only facility of its kind.

Notable results from this year's event includes:

PGE's journeymen teams took 1st place (Jason Hiatt, Ryan Hagel and Eric Wells) and 2nd place (Joel Wallace, Chuck Palmateer and Luis Ochoa) overall in the Lineman Results, and 1st place (Wallace, Palmateer and Ochoa) in the Senior Division.

Doug Fugate took 2nd place and Jake Reynolds took 5th place overall in the Apprentice Results.

Tyler Sims took 2nd place overall in the Pre-Apprentice Results.

"We want to thank everyone who came out to support our teams and raise money for such a great cause - the Legacy Oregon Burn Center," says Joel Wallace, PGE Lineman Working Foreman and PNW Rodeo chairman. "I especially want to recognize the linemen and apprentices who competed this year. This event is about camaraderie and the opportunity to show folks what we do year-round to keep the lights on for our customers."

PGE employees also gave tours of its All-Electric Home, which features the latest in energy efficiency, comfort and sustainability, and welcomed kids of all ages to the PGE craft table. Employees also volunteered at various event duties, including the merchandise and raffle table, as well as scorekeeping.

PGE is a proud sponsor of the PNW Lineman Rodeo, as it supports our line workers and applauds their dedication, training, and commitment to the trade. This year's rodeo saw an excellent turnout of friends and families from utilities from across the West and raised more than $90,000 for the Legacy Oregon Burn Center and trade scholarships.

Congratulations to everyone who competed and thank you to all the volunteers and employees who made this event a success. Find the complete list of results from the rodeo here .

