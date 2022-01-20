Portland General Electric : Thanks to PGE customer clean energy choices, more than $3 million awarded to local renewable energy and electric transportation projects

Portland, Ore. - Thanks to Portland General Electric customers who participate in the Green Future℠ renewable energy programs, PGE recently awarded over $1 million to nine community-based organizations for clean energy projects that will generate 1.36 megawatts - enough to power approximately 1,200 homes. PGE also awarded $2.25 million to 11 local nonprofits that will expand access to electric transportation for Oregonians.

"Portland General Electric's Renewable Development Fund and Drive Change Fund grants bolster our communities' ability to advance clean energy programs and ensure electric transportation is available and accessible to all," said Dave Robertson, Vice President for Public Affairs at PGE. "These grants support 20 extremely deserving organizations and non-profits that help eliminate electric transportation barriers and create new innovative renewable energy programs. All of this is possible thanks to our customers who participate in the Green Future renewable energy programs and our local non-profits who work tirelessly to serve the most vulnerable people in our community."

The PGE Renewable Development Fund is supported by Green Future customers who choose one of PGE's renewable energy programs. The fund offers competitive grant awards for applicants to deploy their own clean energy projects like solar installations and cogeneration projects. Grants are awarded through an open and competitive application process.

The PGE Drive Change Fund is made possible by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's Clean Fuels Program (CFP). Funded by the sale of Oregon CFP credits, the fund supports projects aimed at expanding electric mobility options and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The fund prioritizes projects focused on serving vulnerable populations and underserved communities.

2021 Renewable Development Fund grant recipients span PGE's service area and represent organizations delivering important community benefits in addition to their project's clean energy generation. The 2021 PGE Drive Change Fund awards were given to organizations interested in advancing electric transportation in Oregon, specifically targeting environmental justice communities and people disproportionately impacted by the climate emergency.

See the full list of Renewable Development Fund grant recipients and PGE Drive Change Fund recipients.

For qualified applicants, the next window of opportunity to apply for 2022 grants is soon. See below for the application windows and additional information on each fund's webpage.