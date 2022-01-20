Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Portland General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Portland General Electric : Thanks to PGE customer clean energy choices, more than $3 million awarded to local renewable energy and electric transportation projects

01/20/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Portland, Ore. - Thanks to Portland General Electric customers who participate in the Green Future℠ renewable energy programs, PGE recently awarded over $1 million to nine community-based organizations for clean energy projects that will generate 1.36 megawatts - enough to power approximately 1,200 homes. PGE also awarded $2.25 million to 11 local nonprofits that will expand access to electric transportation for Oregonians.

"Portland General Electric's Renewable Development Fund and Drive Change Fund grants bolster our communities' ability to advance clean energy programs and ensure electric transportation is available and accessible to all," said Dave Robertson, Vice President for Public Affairs at PGE. "These grants support 20 extremely deserving organizations and non-profits that help eliminate electric transportation barriers and create new innovative renewable energy programs. All of this is possible thanks to our customers who participate in the Green Future renewable energy programs and our local non-profits who work tirelessly to serve the most vulnerable people in our community."

The PGE Renewable Development Fund is supported by Green Future customers who choose one of PGE's renewable energy programs. The fund offers competitive grant awards for applicants to deploy their own clean energy projects like solar installations and cogeneration projects. Grants are awarded through an open and competitive application process.

The PGE Drive Change Fund is made possible by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's Clean Fuels Program (CFP). Funded by the sale of Oregon CFP credits, the fund supports projects aimed at expanding electric mobility options and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The fund prioritizes projects focused on serving vulnerable populations and underserved communities.

Project overviews

2021 Renewable Development Fund grant recipients span PGE's service area and represent organizations delivering important community benefits in addition to their project's clean energy generation. The 2021 PGE Drive Change Fund awards were given to organizations interested in advancing electric transportation in Oregon, specifically targeting environmental justice communities and people disproportionately impacted by the climate emergency.

See the full list of Renewable Development Fund grant recipients and PGE Drive Change Fund recipients.

2022 application dates

For qualified applicants, the next window of opportunity to apply for 2022 grants is soon. See below for the application windows and additional information on each fund's webpage.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:21aPORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Thanks to PGE customer clean energy choices, more than $3 mill..
PU
01/18PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO /OR/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Thursday, ..
PR
01/14PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : January 14, 2022 ESG Presentation
PU
01/13ESS and Portland General Electric Reach Agreement to Demonstrate ESS Energy Center&trad..
BU
01/13ESS and Portland General Electric Reach Agreement to Demonstrate ESS Energy Center™..
CI
01/11PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : A letter from Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO
PU
2021PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : With snow in the forecast this weekend PGE encourages customer..
PU
2021PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO /OR/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 294 M - -
Net income 2021 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 4 750 M 4 750 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 639
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Portland General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 53,13 $
Average target price 52,80 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ajello Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack E. Davis Chairman
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Lisa Ann Kaner VP, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY0.40%4 750
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.54%162 053
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.60%78 604
ENEL S.P.A.-3.34%78 552
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.36%72 416
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.98%70 058