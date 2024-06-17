The Sustainable AGriculture and Energy (SAGE) Center in Boardman, Oregon, has unveiled updates to Portland General Electric's (PGE) exhibit. Since the opening of the center in 2013, energy production technology has changed significantly, and the updated exhibit highlights PGE's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and responsible energy in Oregon through these advancements.

Visitors to the SAGE Center will learn how PGE turns natural resources like sunlight, wind, water, and natural gas into the electricity that powers homes and businesses in Oregon. The exhibit update showcases the advancement of wind and solar power technology. The groundbreaking Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, the first development of its scale, combined wind and solar generation with battery storage.

"Stop and check out the updated PGE Exhibit at the SAGE Center," invites Torrie Griggs, SAGE Center manager. "It offers insights into local projects and future plans, highlights job creation in the region, showcases their ongoing community support, and demonstrates how they are providing greener energy options for everyone in and around Morrow County."

PGE has remained a strong economic partner in Morrow County since 1974 when the Boardman Coal Plant was constructed. Committed to a clean energy future, the Boardman Coal Plant was closed 20 years ahead of schedule in fall 2020 and demolished in 2022.

"Having a partnership with the SAGE Center has given us an opportunity to provide the community and other visitors with information about PGE and the work we do here in Morrow County. It's also very exciting to showcase the progress PGE is making in clean energy," said Alejandra Pacheco, PGE supervisor and lifelong Boardman resident. "I love my community, my work at PGE, and being the connecting piece between the two."