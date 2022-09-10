Portland General Electric : Work begins to restore power for PGE customers

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2022 - Service is starting to come back on for 5,365 Portland General Electric customers in the Southern West Hills and restoration efforts are underway for another 9,385 customers in the Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills and Tualatin Mountain areas among 10 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) areas. Restoration efforts are also underway in Silver Falls, an area where PGE proactively turned power off in response to strong wind gusts and extreme fire conditions to help protect people and communities. Estimated restoration times for these areas will be available on portlandgeneral.com/outages.

Conditions in these areas began returning to normal earlier today, allowing PGE crews, contractors, and mutual assistance crews from Avista, BC Hydro, PG&E and the Snohomish Public Utility District to begin patrolling and visually inspecting all PGE lines and equipment. Repairs were not needed on the main backbone in the Southern West Hills area, allowing power to be turned on for some customers. Restoration is expected to start in PSPS areas including Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills and Tualatin Mountain, and in Silver Falls, which was shut off as a preventive measure. Restoration will begin in these areas if patrols and inspections indicate conditions are safe.

Strong winds continue gusting in the remaining five PSPS areas and in six additional areas where PGE implemented preventive power shutoffs in partnership with local government officials and fire agencies. Current weather conditions are stabilizing in our southwest service area, however gusty winds near Mt. Hood are anticipated to bring extreme conditions later this evening. When weather conditions allow, crews will begin patrolling, inspecting and repairing any damaged lines and equipment so that power may safely be restored.

Safety is our top concern. PGE appreciates the patience of customers who have been without power and those waiting for their service to be restored and will continue providing updates at least every 24 hours on portlandgeneral.com/psps. Crews will work as soon as weather allows and then as quickly as safely possible to restore the remaining approximately 17,000 customers affected by PGE's proactive outages.

To help affected customers and communities during the event, PGE currently will continue operating 5 Community Resource Centers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day, until power is fully restored in all areas. Information, bottled water, ice, access to charging for personal devices and Wi-Fi will be available.

Welches Elementary School, 24901 E Salmon River Rd, Welches

Firwood Elementary School, 42900 SE Trubel Rd, Sandy

Silverton Safeway, 301 Westfield St, Silverton

Banks Jim's Thriftway, 12350 NW Main St, Banks

Sheridan High School, 433 S Bridge St., Sheridan

The latest information and updates are available on portlandgeneral.com/psps and through customer service at 503-228-6322, where representatives can assist in more than 200 languages. PGE is also providing updates on Facebook and Twitter, in addition to direct communications with customers.