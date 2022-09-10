Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Portland General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
52.15 USD   +0.10%
09/10PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Work begins to restore power for PGE customers
PU
09/09Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds
AQ
08/26Mizuho Securities Lifts Price Target on Portland General Electric to $51 From $50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portland General Electric : Work begins to restore power for PGE customers

09/10/2022 | 08:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2022 - Service is starting to come back on for 5,365 Portland General Electric customers in the Southern West Hills and restoration efforts are underway for another 9,385 customers in the Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills and Tualatin Mountain areas among 10 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) areas. Restoration efforts are also underway in Silver Falls, an area where PGE proactively turned power off in response to strong wind gusts and extreme fire conditions to help protect people and communities. Estimated restoration times for these areas will be available on portlandgeneral.com/outages.

Conditions in these areas began returning to normal earlier today, allowing PGE crews, contractors, and mutual assistance crews from Avista, BC Hydro, PG&E and the Snohomish Public Utility District to begin patrolling and visually inspecting all PGE lines and equipment. Repairs were not needed on the main backbone in the Southern West Hills area, allowing power to be turned on for some customers. Restoration is expected to start in PSPS areas including Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills and Tualatin Mountain, and in Silver Falls, which was shut off as a preventive measure. Restoration will begin in these areas if patrols and inspections indicate conditions are safe.

Strong winds continue gusting in the remaining five PSPS areas and in six additional areas where PGE implemented preventive power shutoffs in partnership with local government officials and fire agencies. Current weather conditions are stabilizing in our southwest service area, however gusty winds near Mt. Hood are anticipated to bring extreme conditions later this evening. When weather conditions allow, crews will begin patrolling, inspecting and repairing any damaged lines and equipment so that power may safely be restored.

Safety is our top concern. PGE appreciates the patience of customers who have been without power and those waiting for their service to be restored and will continue providing updates at least every 24 hours on portlandgeneral.com/psps. Crews will work as soon as weather allows and then as quickly as safely possible to restore the remaining approximately 17,000 customers affected by PGE's proactive outages.

To help affected customers and communities during the event, PGE currently will continue operating 5 Community Resource Centers from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day, until power is fully restored in all areas. Information, bottled water, ice, access to charging for personal devices and Wi-Fi will be available.

  • Welches Elementary School, 24901 E Salmon River Rd, Welches

  • Firwood Elementary School, 42900 SE Trubel Rd, Sandy

  • Silverton Safeway, 301 Westfield St, Silverton

  • Banks Jim's Thriftway, 12350 NW Main St, Banks

  • Sheridan High School, 433 S Bridge St., Sheridan

The latest information and updates are available on portlandgeneral.com/psps and through customer service at 503-228-6322, where representatives can assist in more than 200 languages. PGE is also providing updates on Facebook and Twitter, in addition to direct communications with customers.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 00:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09/10PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Work begins to restore power for PGE customers
PU
09/09Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds
AQ
08/26Mizuho Securities Lifts Price Target on Portland General Electric to $51 From $50, Main..
MT
08/25PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : decommissioned Boardman plant to complete a major milestone
PU
08/17Indian Nations Law Update - August 2022
AQ
08/02PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO /OR/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01BofA Securities Downgrades Portland General Electric to Neutral From Buy; Price Target ..
MT
07/28PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : July 28, 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Portland General Electric Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 427 M - -
Net income 2022 244 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 4 654 M 4 654 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 839
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Portland General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 52,15 $
Average target price 52,70 $
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ajello CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Jack E. Davis Chairman
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Lisa Ann Kaner VP, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.46%4 654
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.71%176 634
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.75%84 604
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.95%84 530
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.86%69 231
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.88%67 083