Portland General Electric : customers lead the country in choosing renewable

PORTLAND, Ore. - With over 225,000 residential and commercial customers voluntarily enrolled in its Green Future℠ program, Portland General Electric and its customers are again celebrating being the nation's leaders in renewable energy.

For the 13th year*, PGE has held the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory's No. 1 ranking for the largest participation of business and residential renewable energy customers in a renewables program of any U.S. electric utility.

Over the 23-year life of the program, Green Future customers have chosen low-carbon, renewable energy in support of a clean energy future for all.

"Our customers are deeply committed to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future," said Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE. "More than a quarter of PGE's business and residential customers choose renewable power, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, investing in innovative clean energy solutions and strengthening our state's economy."

The Green Future renewable energy program helps customers support clean, new renewable energy equal to all or part of their energy use each month. In addition, the program gives back to communities by funding renewable energy projects through the PGE Renewable Development Fund (RDF).

The RDF offers competitive grant awards for applicants to deploy their own clean energy projects like solar installations at Headwaters Farm and Chemeketa Community College and cogeneration projects. Grants are awarded through an open and competitive application process. To date, the fund has awarded $16.5 million to 75 projects, bringing online more than 16.6 MW of renewable generation.

PGE also received the No. 1 ranking for the most megawatt hours of renewable energy sold, with over 2 million megawatt hours in green power sales in 2021.

As a fully integrated electric company, PGE can seamlessly integrate and deploy the technologies that enable cleaner, more affordable and equitably distributed energy across the largest system in Oregon.

For more information, visit portlandgeneral.com/greenfuture.

*NREL did not release rankings in 2011