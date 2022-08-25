Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Portland General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:55 2022-08-25 pm EDT
53.23 USD   -0.01%
Portland General Electric : decommissioned Boardman plant to complete a major milestone

08/25/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant - Oregon's last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman's role in Oregon's energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.

Careful placement of explosives, handled by engineers and explosive specialists, will allow the stack and boiler to complete a controlled fall within a specified location. Explosives placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler will be triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly; the demolition is expected to take less than a minute.

From 1980 to 2020, the Boardman plant provided safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregon. PGE is grateful for its employees who contributed to the plant's forty-year history, allowing it to serve as the workhorse of the company's generation portfolio. Boardman's closure has been factored into PGE's plans since 2010, and the utility has implemented solid resource plans to ensure an ongoing reliable supply of power for customers. These plans focus on renewables and other non-emitting, clean energy resources, including Wheatridge - a first-of-its kind wind, solar and battery storage plant less than 30 miles away.

What: The Boardman coal stack comes down on Sept. 15

When:Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

  • Media check-in: 8:00 - 8:30 AM

For security, the site will be locked to new visitors at 8:30. Plan to arrive before this time.

  • Light breakfast, media setup: 8:00 - 9:00 AM

  • Remarks: 9:00 AM

  • Interview availability: 9:30 AM

  • Demolition: 10:00 AM

Who:

  • Don Russell, Morrow County Commissioner

  • Brad Jenkins, PGE Vice President Utility Operations

Where:

Viewing will occur at the Carty Generation Station, (across from Boardman plant)

73396 Tower Rd

Boardman, OR 97818

RSVP required; attendance is limited: To attend, please email Allison Dobscha, allison.dobscha@pgn.com as soon as possible, and no later than Sept. 8.

Remote viewing options: The demolition will also be livestreamed, available for viewing on PGE's Facebook and YouTube pages. B-roll footage will be shared on our newsroom following the demolition.

