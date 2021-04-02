Portland General Electric : PGE, PGE Foundation give $225,000 to nonprofits serving those in need in counties hit hardest by February storm

Portland, Ore. - Portland General Electric (PGE) and the PGE Foundation, the corporate foundation of Portland General Electric, announced today community grants totaling $225,000 to local nonprofits providing vital support to people in five of the hardest hit counties impacted by the historic February ice storm: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Yamhill and Washington counties.
'We appreciate the partnerships with each community as we worked together to identify organizations that continue to serve those most in need,' said Dave Robertson, PGE Vice President of Public Affairs and vice chair of the PGE Foundation. 'We recognize that an outage for any amount of time is frustrating, and many customers faced long days during the incredibly destructive February storm. We thank the many organizations that supported those in need both during that challenging time and continue to do so today.'
PGE sought input from each county to determine which organizations received the funds, with an emphasis on supporting nonprofits that helped customers during the storm and those serving low-income residents, seniors, veterans and others needing assistance with basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, household items and emergency preparedness supplies. The PGE Foundation is funding grants to Clackamas and Yamhill County organizations. PGE is funding grants to Marion, Multnomah and Washington County organizations.
Funding totals and recipients include:
Clackamas County - $75,000
-
Clackamas County Meals on Wheels - $20,000
-
Love, Inc. of Clackamas County - $5,000
-
HOPE Food Pantry (Helping Other People Eat) - $5,000
-
Northwest Family Services (NWFS) - $15,000
-
Bridging Cultures - $15,000
-
Love One - $15,000
Marion County - $75,000
-
Love, Inc. of North Marion County - $5,000
-
Silverton Food Bank (Silverton Area Community Aid) - $10,000
-
PCUN | Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste - $10,000
-
Chemeketa Community College Foundation - $15,000
-
United Way of Mid-Willamette Valley - $35,000
Multnomah County - $35,000
-
Meals on Wheels People - $10,000
-
Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) - 7,500
-
El Programa Hispano - $7,500
-
Immigrant and Refugee Community Organizations (IRCO) - $10,000
Washington County - $15,000
-
Tualatin School House Food Pantry - $5,000
-
Helping Hands Sherwood Food Pantry - $5,000
-
Sunshine Pantry - $5,000
Yamhill County - $25,000
-
Newberg Emergency Shelter (Community Wellness Collective) - $5,000
-
Dayton Schools ABC-DEFoundation - $5,000
-
YCAP Food Bank - $10,000
-
Unidos Bridging Community - $5,000
The February ice, wind and snowstorm was the worst in more than 40 years, causing catastrophic damage to communities and to the electrical system, resulting in extended power outages for many customers. Throughout the storm, PGE collaborated with county emergency management agencies and community organizations to supply warming centers with flashlights, batteries, battery pack chargers, and other essentials. PGE also partnered with local officials to reach out and respond to the needs of customers with critical medical equipment.
Customers needing help paying their electric bills should call PGE customer service at 503-228-6322 or 800-542-8818, or visit PGE's website to learn about bill payment assistance programs.
PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 00:27:05 UTC.