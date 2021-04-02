Portland General Electric : PGE, PGE Foundation give $225,000 to nonprofits serving those in need in counties hit hardest by February storm

Portland, Ore. - Portland General Electric (PGE) and the PGE Foundation, the corporate foundation of Portland General Electric, announced today community grants totaling $225,000 to local nonprofits providing vital support to people in five of the hardest hit counties impacted by the historic February ice storm: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Yamhill and Washington counties.

'We appreciate the partnerships with each community as we worked together to identify organizations that continue to serve those most in need,' said Dave Robertson, PGE Vice President of Public Affairs and vice chair of the PGE Foundation. 'We recognize that an outage for any amount of time is frustrating, and many customers faced long days during the incredibly destructive February storm. We thank the many organizations that supported those in need both during that challenging time and continue to do so today.'

PGE sought input from each county to determine which organizations received the funds, with an emphasis on supporting nonprofits that helped customers during the storm and those serving low-income residents, seniors, veterans and others needing assistance with basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, household items and emergency preparedness supplies. The PGE Foundation is funding grants to Clackamas and Yamhill County organizations. PGE is funding grants to Marion, Multnomah and Washington County organizations.

Funding totals and recipients include:

Clackamas County - $75,000

Clackamas County Meals on Wheels - $20,000

Love, Inc. of Clackamas County - $5,000

HOPE Food Pantry (Helping Other People Eat) - $5,000

Northwest Family Services (NWFS) - $15,000

Bridging Cultures - $15,000

Love One - $15,000

Marion County - $75,000

Love, Inc. of North Marion County - $5,000

Silverton Food Bank (Silverton Area Community Aid) - $10,000

PCUN | Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste - $10,000

Chemeketa Community College Foundation - $15,000

United Way of Mid-Willamette Valley - $35,000

Multnomah County - $35,000

Meals on Wheels People - $10,000

Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) - 7,500

El Programa Hispano - $7,500

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organizations (IRCO) - $10,000

Washington County - $15,000

Tualatin School House Food Pantry - $5,000

Helping Hands Sherwood Food Pantry - $5,000

Sunshine Pantry - $5,000

Yamhill County - $25,000

Newberg Emergency Shelter (Community Wellness Collective) - $5,000

Dayton Schools ABC-DEFoundation - $5,000

YCAP Food Bank - $10,000

Unidos Bridging Community - $5,000

The February ice, wind and snowstorm was the worst in more than 40 years, causing catastrophic damage to communities and to the electrical system, resulting in extended power outages for many customers. Throughout the storm, PGE collaborated with county emergency management agencies and community organizations to supply warming centers with flashlights, batteries, battery pack chargers, and other essentials. PGE also partnered with local officials to reach out and respond to the needs of customers with critical medical equipment.

Customers needing help paying their electric bills should call PGE customer service at 503-228-6322 or 800-542-8818, or visit PGE's website to learn about bill payment assistance programs.