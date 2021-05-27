Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Portland General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POR   US7365088472

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(POR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portland General Electric : PGE Parks are opening and ready for your next adventure

05/27/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Portland, Ore. - This Friday, many of Portland General Electric's (PGE) 14 parks and recreation sites open for the summer season in time for Memorial Day weekend. PGE Parks offer something for everyone, from beautiful views to accessible campsites, boat rentals to family-friendly programs. Whether you're planning a quick picnic near Estacada or a long weekend under the stars in Central Oregon, PGE encourages visitors to do their research and make a plan for the best possible experience.

'We're doing our part to keep parks safe, clean and sustainable this season, and we need visitors to partner with us.' said Tony Dentel, PGE Parks & Recreation Manager.

Last summer, many Oregon recreation sites, including PGE Parks, experienced an influx of visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gathering. This led to full parking lots, crowded trails and overflowing trash cans.

'We know Oregonians are eager to see their friends and family again at their favorite outdoor spots,' said Dentel. 'We look forward to welcoming you back, and we need your help maintaining the natural beauty of these sites for others, for nearby fish and wildlife and for future generations.'

For the best PGE Parks experience: Before you go…

  • Pick your park: Ready to break out that paddleboard? Looking for barrier-free trails? Want to know which parks are best for birdwatching? Find your park by activity at portlandgeneral.com/parksfun. Find more information and make reservations at portlandgeneral.com/parks.

  • Make a plan: Research your destination and check for road closures along your route, the possibility of fire bans, reservoir swimming restrictions and other conditions that may affect your visit.

  • …and a plan B: Make a backup plan in case of crowds. If the parking lot is full when you arrive, consider returning another day.

  • Beat the crowds: Try visiting the busiest parks, including Timothy Lake and Pelton Park, during weekdays or at off-peak times, like early in the morning.

  • Adventure further afield: Check out some of PGE's hidden gems, like peaceful Trojan Park and rugged Perry South campground, for a change of pace.

During your visit…

  • Keep it clear: Park only in designated areas. Do not double-park or block entrances.

  • Be COVID courteous: Continue to wear a mask around people outside of your own party when social distancing isn't possible.

  • Involve the whole family: Small Fry Lake at Promontory Park is the perfect fishing spot for anglers 17 and younger. Enjoy natural play areas at Timber Park or Timothy Lake. Kids can become Junior Rangers at Promontory Park, Timothy Lake, Pelton Park, or Lake Harriet - or even from the comfort of home!

  • Leave no trace: Help us protect these natural areas by staying on-trail, packing out your trash, and admiring wildlife from a distance.

  • Share your experience: Tag @portlandgeneral in your photos for a chance to be featured on PGE's social media channels.

Disclaimer

PGE - Portland General Electric Company published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 20:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
04:18pPORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : PGE Parks are opening and ready for your next adven..
PU
05/25PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : Barclays Downgrades Portland General Electric to Un..
MT
05/19PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : along with other Pacific NW utilities expand federa..
PU
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale Reduces 90-Day Buy Trend at Portland General Elect..
MT
05/07PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : POR) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/06INSIDER TRENDS : Portland General Electric Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of B..
MT
05/04PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : joins other Pacific NW utilities in challenge to co..
PU
05/03PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Portland General Electr..
MT
04/30PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC  : April 30, 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
04/30PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO /OR/  : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 172 M - -
Net income 2021 239 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 4 315 M 4 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 639
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Portland General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 50,09 $
Last Close Price 48,15 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ajello Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack E. Davis Chairman
John T. Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Lisa Ann Kaner VP, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.58%4 315
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.77%144 107
ENEL S.P.A.-1.41%101 274
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.48%88 238
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.43%77 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.31%67 456