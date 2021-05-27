Portland General Electric : PGE Parks are opening and ready for your next adventure

Portland, Ore. - This Friday, many of Portland General Electric's (PGE) 14 parks and recreation sites open for the summer season in time for Memorial Day weekend. PGE Parks offer something for everyone, from beautiful views to accessible campsites, boat rentals to family-friendly programs. Whether you're planning a quick picnic near Estacada or a long weekend under the stars in Central Oregon, PGE encourages visitors to do their research and make a plan for the best possible experience.

'We're doing our part to keep parks safe, clean and sustainable this season, and we need visitors to partner with us.' said Tony Dentel, PGE Parks & Recreation Manager.

Last summer, many Oregon recreation sites, including PGE Parks, experienced an influx of visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gathering. This led to full parking lots, crowded trails and overflowing trash cans.

'We know Oregonians are eager to see their friends and family again at their favorite outdoor spots,' said Dentel. 'We look forward to welcoming you back, and we need your help maintaining the natural beauty of these sites for others, for nearby fish and wildlife and for future generations.'

Pick your park: Ready to break out that paddleboard? Looking for barrier-free trails? Want to know which parks are best for birdwatching? Find your park by activity at portlandgeneral.com/parksfun. Find more information and make reservations at portlandgeneral.com/parks.

Make a plan: Research your destination and check for road closures along your route, the possibility of fire bans, reservoir swimming restrictions and other conditions that may affect your visit.

…and a plan B: Make a backup plan in case of crowds. If the parking lot is full when you arrive, consider returning another day.

Beat the crowds: Try visiting the busiest parks, including Timothy Lake and Pelton Park, during weekdays or at off-peak times, like early in the morning.

Adventure further afield: Check out some of PGE's hidden gems, like peaceful Trojan Park and rugged Perry South campground, for a change of pace.

Keep it clear: Park only in designated areas. Do not double-park or block entrances.

Be COVID courteous: Continue to wear a mask around people outside of your own party when social distancing isn't possible.

Involve the whole family: Small Fry Lake at Promontory Park is the perfect fishing spot for anglers 17 and younger. Enjoy natural play areas at Timber Park or Timothy Lake. Kids can become Junior Rangers at Promontory Park, Timothy Lake, Pelton Park, or Lake Harriet - or even from the comfort of home!

Leave no trace: Help us protect these natural areas by staying on-trail, packing out your trash, and admiring wildlife from a distance.

Share your experience: Tag @portlandgeneral in your photos for a chance to be featured on PGE's social media channels.