PORTLAND, Ore., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, July 26, to review its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Portland General Electric plans to release its second quarter 2024 earnings summary before financial markets open in the United States on July 26.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Nick White, Manager of Investor Relations.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 26. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers with a service area population of approximately1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news

