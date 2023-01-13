Advanced search
Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Thursday, February 16

01/13/2023 | 07:41pm EST
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

Portland General Electric's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on February 16. 

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Jim Ajello, Senior Vice President, Finance, CFO, Treasurer and CCO; and Jardon Jaramillo, Senior Director of Finance, Investor Relations, and Risk Management.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 16. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

About Portland General Electric Company: 

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. As of September 30, 2022, the company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas.

For more information please contact:
Jardon Jaramillo, PGE, 503-464-7051

Source: Portland General Company

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-thursday-february-16-301721766.html

SOURCE Portland General Company


© PRNewswire 2023
