- May 27, 2024
- 4:34 pm
Mr. Jonathan Murphy resigned from the PJX Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective May 22, 2024. Mr. Murphy's resignation from the Audit Committee is not related to any disagreement pertaining to any accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or any other material issue impacting the Committee or his ability to properly carry out the functions that were delegated by the Board.
