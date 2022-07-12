Portland JSX : PJX)
The Company wishes to advise that its annual general meeting will be held at McNamara Corporate Services Inc., Bella Rosa Road, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (St. Lucia time).
Disclaimer
Portland JSX Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 13:53:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PORTLAND JSX LIMITED
Sales 2022
5,49 M
-
-
Net income 2022
4,28 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
8,57 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
583x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
22,7 M
22,7 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
6,61x
EV / Sales 2022
4,52x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart PORTLAND JSX LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.