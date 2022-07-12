Log in
    PJX   JME201500050

PORTLAND JSX LIMITED

(PJX)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-10
11.00 JMD   -7.95%
PORTLAND JSX : Pjx)
PU
PORTLAND JSX : PJX) 2022 Annual Report
PU
Portland JSX Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
Portland JSX : PJX)

07/12/2022 | 09:54am EDT
The Company wishes to advise that its annual general meeting will be held at McNamara Corporate Services Inc., Bella Rosa Road, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (St. Lucia time).

Portland JSX Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 13:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,49 M - -
Net income 2022 4,28 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 583x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PORTLAND JSX LIMITED
Portland JSX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Ray Hewson Chairman
Patricia R. Francis Director
N. Patrick McDonald Director
Jonathan Murphy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PORTLAND JSX LIMITED58.73%23
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-23.49%9 792
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.54%6 577
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.7.07%4 221
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.81%3 666
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.08%3 535