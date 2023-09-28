Portland JSX Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which owns and operates an equity investment vehicle. The primary business of the Company is that of a limited partner in the Portland Caribbean Fund II, L.P. (PCF II KY). PCF II KY is a limited partnership that is one of a set of parallel partnerships that comprise a fund (PCF II Fund) that invests in quality businesses in the Caribbean and Latin America, and is managed by Portland Private Equity II, Ltd. The Company provides an opportunity for retail and institutional investors to gain access to the types of private and infrastructure investments that typically are only available to large institutional and ultra-high net worth investors. It invests in various sectors, such as telecommunications, consumer goods, financial services, energy, food services, hospitality/tourism and business outsourcing.

Sector Corporate Financial Services