Portland JSX : PJX) Quarterly Investor Briefing

PJX wishes to advise that a quarterly update call will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. (EST). Please register for the call using the following link: https://aicgh.webex.com/weblink/register/r6ed58e971cc80a772b5c3afd618c5c8bor join the meeting by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll with Access Code 2633 265 9861.