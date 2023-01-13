Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Portland JSX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJX   JME201500050

PORTLAND JSX LIMITED

(PJX)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-09
10.00 JMD   -4.76%
04:10pPortland Jsx : PJX) Quarterly Investor Briefing
PU
08:30aPortland Jsx : PJX) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Third Quarter EndedNovember 30, 2022
PU
2022Portland Jsx : PJX) 2nd Quarter Financial Results for the Period Ended August 31, 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Portland JSX : PJX) Quarterly Investor Briefing

01/13/2023 | 04:10pm EST
PJX wishes to advise that a quarterly update call will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. (EST). Please register for the call using the following link: https://aicgh.webex.com/weblink/register/r6ed58e971cc80a772b5c3afd618c5c8bor join the meeting by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll with Access Code 2633 265 9861.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Portland JSX Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,49 M - -
Net income 2022 4,28 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 583x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,5 M 20,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PORTLAND JSX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Portland JSX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Ray Hewson Chairman
Patricia R. Francis Director
N. Patrick McDonald Director
Jonathan Murphy Director
